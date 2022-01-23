Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

01/23/2022 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Add another notch on "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" long list of box office achievements.

Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

Now in its sixth weekend of release, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" returned to the No. 1 slot in North America, adding $14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with $27.7 million overseas. The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighborhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the United States, where "No Way Home" ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the U.K. -- Holland's birthplace -- amassing $116 million to date. Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million. It's notable that "No Way Home" has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.

By Rebecca Rubin


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pYemenis struggle without internet for third day after air strikes
RE
12:53p'SPIDER-MAN : No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally
RE
12:33pU.S. rebuffs sanctioning Russia now, wants to preserve deterrence
RE
12:29pArmenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence
RE
12:24pIslamic State claims responsibility for attack in Heart, Afghanistan
RE
12:22pArmenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence
RE
12:16pChina evergrande - huang xiangui has resigned as executive direc…
RE
12:16pChina evergrande - lai lixin has resigned as executive director…
RE
12:16pChina evergrande - siu shawn has been appointed as executive dir…
RE
12:14pAGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Notice of Intent To Extend Collection 3038-0104: Clearing Exemption for Swaps Between Certain Affiliated Entities
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
2Investors shelter in U.S. regional banks as Fed hikes loom
3Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
4Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever -FT
5Germany's Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy's ITA Airways - ..

HOT NEWS