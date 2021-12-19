Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'Spider-Man' ignites pandemic box office with historic opening

12/19/2021 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -"Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up a head-spinning $253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic debut in Hollywood history even as a new COVID-19 variant spreads.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million, according to estimates from distributor Sony Corp.

The blockbuster returns delivered a much-needed jolt to cinema companies such as AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld that have struggled to draw crowds during the pandemic. The emergence of the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/threat-omicron-looms-over-christmas-holidays-europe-us-2021-12-19 has sparked new concerns.

But as Broadway and New York City's Rockettes canceled shows and the National Football League postponed games, theaters were abuzz. Fans packed auditoriums for "No Way Home," a big-budget superhero spectacle co-produced by Sony and Walt Disney Co that is playing only in theaters.

The movie stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in the Spider-Man trilogy. It also brings back stars of previous "Spider-Man" films.

"This weekend's historic 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have," Tom Rothman, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

U.S. and Canadian ticket sales crushed the most optimistic projections from last week, when analysts deemed $200 million a long shot. "No Way Home" finished just behind "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War" and ahead of the Star Wars film "The Force Awakens."

Cinemark said ticket sales for "No Way Home" were especially strong in the United States and Latin America and on large-format screens.

Holland offered gratitude to fans. "Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven't seen Spider-Man no way home yet ... merry Christmas and you know what to do," he wrote on Instagram.

The fact that the film concluded a popular trilogy added to its appeal, said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co, and many fans wanted to see the new installment on the opening weekend before they read spoilers on social media.

SUPERHEROES

The success underscored the continuing pull of superhero-based films at cinemas, Bock added, particularly among young people who are used to streaming movies at home.

"It reinforces the fact that superheroes are number one, and everybody else is somewhere way down below," he said.

The previous pandemic record was set by Marvel superhero film "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/venom-bond-pull-4-mln-people-amc-theaters-over-weekend-2021-10-04 which took in $90 million domestically over its first three days in October. Marvel's "Black Widow" opened with $80 million back in May.

Other genres have struggled to lure audiences. Steven Spielberg's remake of classic musical "West Side Story," which has earned rave reviews and Oscar nominations buzz, sold $3.4 million worth of tickets in the U.S. and Canadian market over the weekend. Its global total stands at $27.1 million after two weekends in theaters.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Paul Simao)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 19.10% 29.12 Delayed Quote.1,273.58%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 0.31% 16.21 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 8.19% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-47.46%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.35% 13850 End-of-day quote.34.66%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.01% 148.76 Delayed Quote.-17.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pNBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak
RE
01:32p'Spider-Man' ignites pandemic box office with historic opening
RE
01:31pNew U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
RE
01:20pUK's Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU after Frost quits
RE
01:06pEarthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji - USGS
RE
12:53pLiz truss will replacing lord frost in negotiating the northern ireland protocol as foreign secretary - the sun political editor tweet
RE
12:48pNo lockdown before Christmas, Germany says
RE
12:47pGSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm - Sky News
RE
12:46pHundreds of thousands march to Sudan presidential palace in protest against coup
RE
12:19pGsk picks ex-tesco chief lewis to lead 40 bln stg spin-off of gsk's consumer healthcare arm - sky news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says
2Manchin slams door on Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again
4New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
5China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..

HOT NEWS