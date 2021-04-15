Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spiff : Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite' Status

04/15/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New SuiteApp for sales compensation and performance management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

Spiff, a leading commissions tracking software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that its sales compensation and performance management platform has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations save time by automating sales commissions so that they can focus on topline business priorities such as revenue growth.

“The sales commission and performance management process is often onerous and eats into the time of sales and finance professionals across organizations,” said Jeron Paul, CEO and co-founder, Spiff. “We’re excited to simplify the workflows of our customers through the Spiff app for NetSuite. We believe this new SuiteApp will alleviate hours of manual work and help sales leaders focus their attention on driving revenue growth.”

The Spiff SuiteApp moves finance and sales teams away from traditional spreadsheets and provides them with one platform to automate commissions, import and export data from other platforms, and integrate directly with NetSuite to manage the sales commission process. By leveraging NetSuite data in Spiff, organizations can eliminate manual tasks and automatically make commission payments. As a result, operations are seamless and sales representatives gain full visibility into the commission process.

“Defining and managing the sales commission process can be time intensive and manual,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for sales compensation management and will help our customers further simplify the commission process.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

Supporting Quotes:

“Spiff has been a great tool for our sales team, and has helped my finance team increase visibility and transparency into the sales process,” said Julie Nguyen, Dataiku Finance operations manager. “We’re excited to leverage Spiff ‘s integration with NetSuite. It will allow us to save even more time by avoiding manual day-to-day tasks, like pulling accruals and reconciling payouts between Spiff and NetSuite. This will be a gamechanger for our finance team.”

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials/ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developer.

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales commission software that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. Combining an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into your current systems. Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. http://www.spiff.com.

Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aHillary Rodham Clinton to Address Students at Fordham Law School's 114th Graduation on May 23
BU
09:32aTHYSSENKRUPP  : Time running out to resolve U.S. metal tariffs dispute, EU official says
RE
09:32aCITIGROUP  : Thinking about buying stock in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, AMC Entertainment, Citigroup, Syros Pharmaceuticals, or Avinger?
PR
09:32aWENDY  : Win Free Wendy's Breakfast For a Year
PU
09:32aEXXON MOBIL  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Wells Fargo, Square, MicroStrategy, Exxon Mobil, or Marathon Digital?
PR
09:32aB2DIGITAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:32aUNITEDHEALTH INCORPORATED  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Nvidia, UnitedHealth Group, Anheuser Busch, Apple, or Freeport-McMoRan?
PR
09:32aBODYCOTE PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:31aDENALI ADVANCED INTEGRATION NAMED TOP SAMSUNG PARTNER AT SAMSUNG V/X LIVE : Business Reimagined
AQ
09:31aINDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ