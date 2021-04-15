Spiff : Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for sales compensation and performance management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

Spiff, a leading commissions tracking software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that its sales compensation and performance management platform has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations save time by automating sales commissions so that they can focus on topline business priorities such as revenue growth.

“The sales commission and performance management process is often onerous and eats into the time of sales and finance professionals across organizations,” said Jeron Paul, CEO and co-founder, Spiff. “We’re excited to simplify the workflows of our customers through the Spiff app for NetSuite. We believe this new SuiteApp will alleviate hours of manual work and help sales leaders focus their attention on driving revenue growth.”

The Spiff SuiteApp moves finance and sales teams away from traditional spreadsheets and provides them with one platform to automate commissions, import and export data from other platforms, and integrate directly with NetSuite to manage the sales commission process. By leveraging NetSuite data in Spiff, organizations can eliminate manual tasks and automatically make commission payments. As a result, operations are seamless and sales representatives gain full visibility into the commission process.

“Defining and managing the sales commission process can be time intensive and manual,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for sales compensation management and will help our customers further simplify the commission process.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

Supporting Quotes:

“Spiff has been a great tool for our sales team, and has helped my finance team increase visibility and transparency into the sales process,” said Julie Nguyen, Dataiku Finance operations manager. “We’re excited to leverage Spiff ‘s integration with NetSuite. It will allow us to save even more time by avoiding manual day-to-day tasks, like pulling accruals and reconciling payouts between Spiff and NetSuite. This will be a gamechanger for our finance team.”

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials/ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and unlock further growth for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developer.

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales commission software that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. Combining an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into your current systems. Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. http://www.spiff.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005645/en/