Spiio Launches Major New Software Release and Doubles Customer Count as Demand for Next-Gen Irrigation Management Platform Takes Off

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCSAA Conference -- Spiio , pioneering a new era in water conservation, precision irrigation, and in-ground data, today announced that it doubled its customer base to 450 golf courses in 2021 and is launching a new platform built for golf course superintendents and agronomists.



The California-based company’s rapid growth comes amid high demand for its new golf course irrigation platform, which enables golf course superintendents and agronomists to monitor and control course conditions at-a-glance. The platform delivers data-driven guidance to optimize water and chemical efficiency and to fine-tune playability. The real-time stream of data has also proven to significantly reduce labor that would otherwise be required for manual tasks.

Golf courses face mounting regulatory pressure to justify water usage and related expenses, and to accurately report on and demonstrate that efficient water practices are continually utilized. Spiio’s precision irrigation management platform addresses this need with pioneering in-ground data collection technology that uses non-intrusive wireless sensors buried up to a foot underground. These sensors collect soil moisture, temperature, salinity, and light metrics each hour, and then stream that data to the cloud platform via cellular networks. Spiio’s unique and literally ground-breaking antenna technology ensures that the in-ground data communications is no obstacle. With a five-year lifespan, Spiio’s sensors provide maintenance-free, set-and-forget deployment. Data collection via Spiio sensors immediately offsets time and cost expenditures associated with manual soil measurement activities – providing instant ROI while continuously delivering more accurate data than manual efforts.

Spiio is today releasing a new platform that can be displayed on a large screen for real-time monitoring and control over the entire course. Agronomists and superintendents can zoom in to view in-ground data across hundreds of sensor locations, and track specific data trends over time. Crucially, Spiio’s platform generates recommended sprinkler run time adjustments to the irrigation controllers based on sensor data, and also enables users to receive push notifications and alerts to take those recommended data-driven actions. The platform is able to detect underwatering and overwatering, achieving optimal moisture levels year-round with a high degree of accuracy.

With the new platform release, Spiio transforms its user interface into a complete golf course irrigation management platform. Superintendents have a real-time dashboard of the entire property and can quickly see and hone in on areas of concern. Users can build irrigation profiles to optimize the settings for different soil and grass types – as well as seasonal requirements – and notifications are available to provide the right information at the right time.

Spiio allows users to visually monitor the effect of hyper-local weather events and the impact on in-ground moisture, temperature, and salinity levels hour by hour, and the Spiio platform can provide recommendations for runtime adjustments in every zone. The geospatial interface can be combined with layers such as weather satellite imagery and irrigation system AutoCAD drawings.

Spiio further provides strategic course profiles to prepare grounds for upcoming events, empowering customers to effectively turn up and down the greenness of a course in the most accurate and efficient manner possible. Customers using the Spiio platform include some of the most iconic golf courses in the United States, such as The Club at Carlton Woods , El Niguel Country Club , Sunset Hills Country Club and Mohawk Golf Club .

As a Silicon Valley-based company, Spiio is unique in applying a modern ML approach to solving customers’ irrigation needs. This approach is exemplified by Spiio’s use of open data APIs, webhooks for integration, and the Spiio platform’s ability to fully control every irrigation controller available on the market. From a data standpoint, Spiio will have 50,000 in-ground sensors active across the country within the next year.

“The fact that we’ve doubled our customer base in just one year speaks to a tremendous need for the many benefits our pioneering in-ground data technology provides,” said Henrik Rosendahl, CEO, Spiio. “Golf courses face challenging burdens when it comes to justifying water usage and demonstrating efficient management. Our platform is able to provide the precise solution these professionals require to optimize course management, and to realize significant and continual savings on water and labor costs.”

About Spiio

Spiio is pioneering a new era in water conservation, precision irrigation, and in-ground data. Providing a next-generation irrigation platform enabled by non-invasive in-ground data sensors, Spiio customers receive real-time continuous data insights to optimize irrigation decision-making. Customers include golf courses, professional sports teams, irrigation experts, farmers, parks and recreation leaders, tree care companies, and landscaping professionals. Spiio’s mission is to help customers improve playability with the minimum use of water, chemicals, power, and labor necessary. Spiio is represented nationwide by Ewing , Hodges Rash , Horizon and Clesens . For more information, visit https://spiio.com/ .

