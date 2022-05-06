Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spike in corporate hedging weighs on slumping yuan

05/06/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Chinese yuan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan's slump has triggered a scramble by Chinese companies to hedge against the risk of further depreciation, which analysts say could add downward pressure on the currency.

The yuan's 4% tumble in April, its steepest monthly drop since foreign exchange reforms of 1994, is being driven by portfolio outflows, a rising U.S. dollar and a gloomy economic outlook at home.

Lopsided corporate hedging presents yet another risk to the currency as it touched a fresh 18-month low on Friday and jitters swept global markets.

"The expectation of further renminbi depreciation has pushed more companies to hedge against the risk," said Wang Dan, chief economist of Hang Seng Bank (China), calling the yuan by its official name.

"By locking into a forward contract, demand for dollars rises immediately in the market, imposing more downward pressure on the renminbi," she said.

Meanwhile, exporters' views on what to do with their proceeds are diverging, Wang added, with some converting more dollar revenue to yuan in recent weeks, while others are holding out and betting they can get a better price if the yuan keeps falling.

Yuan/dollar forward transactions nearly doubled from a year earlier to 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in April, official data showed, the heaviest month of trading since late 2017.

The data does not show the direction of the bets, but non-deliverable forwards are priced for a steady decline in the yuan over the next year and sentiment suggests businesses are concerned about the global backdrop and are buying dollars.

Han Changming, managing director of a car importer in southern Fujian province, said he uses forward contracts to hedge the risk the yuan will depreciate further.

The United States has been raising interest rates, while China has been easing monetary policies, so "the trend of yuan depreciation in quite clear," he said.

Other hedging tools also witnessed a spike in activity, with yuan futures turnover in Hong Kong hitting a record on April 25 as the yuan slumped in spot trade.

DIRECTIONAL BETS

China's forex regulator has been stepping up efforts to persuade companies to hedge currency risks using a "market neutral" mentality, and domestic financial institutions have for months avoided making clear forecasts on the yuan's outlook.

But in reality, positions are hardly neutral and client memos seen by Reuters show banks have continued to advise customers on the currency's likely decline or warn it will at least remain volatile.

Bank of Communications said it's stepping up efforts to help companies manage currency risks.

The lender recently advised Chinese miner Chongyi Zhangyuan Tungsten Co lock in forward contracts for a $7.5 million cross-border loan, buying dollars to guard against a potential fall in the yuan.

To be sure, there are exporters selling dollars at spot prices to convert profits to yuan at favourable levels, and some bankers also reported increased dollar selling in the forward market.

But in the absence of official pushback - and authorities have been allowing the yuan's trading band to move lower - analysts think corporate behaviour may exacerbate the downward momentum.

"Hedging positions were light until about two weeks ago, and many exporters may have also been caught off guard by the latest move," UBS chief China economist Wang Tao wrote.

"As more market participants hedge the risk of further CNY depreciation, this could add to the momentum of the CNY depreciation."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aSpanish Industrial Production Fell in March as Supply Woes, High Prices Bit
DJ
04:01aHungary cannot support new EU sanctions against Russia in present form -PM Orban
RE
04:01aNew operation to evacuate Mariupol civilians has begun, says Ukraine
RE
04:00aMusokotwane says creditors must sit down together and agree how…
RE
04:00aUn fao world food price index averages 158.5 points in april vs…
RE
04:00aUn fao forecasts global wheat production in 2022 of 782 mln t fr…
RE
03:59aEU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states - source
RE
03:58aAnti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses
RE
03:57aMusokotwane says it will now depend on each creditor to come f…
RE
03:56aBanks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agilyx AS (AGLX) -Mitsubishi Chemical announces successful trial of pur..
2U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS