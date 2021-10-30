Log in
Spike the Mutant Protein, Sinister NFTs Modelled After the Novel COVID-19 Virus

10/30/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - Become a hero and save the world from Spike Mutant Protein: A rare never-seen-before, Non-Fungible Token Collection Modelled after the COVID-19 virus.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/101467_959fe08a34aae9ba_002.jpg


Figure 1: Spike the Mutant Protein, Sinister NFTs Modelled After the Novel COVID-19 Virus

Spike the mutant is launching a rare, first of its kind, non-fungible token (NFT) on the ERC721 Blockchain Network volume 1 of the series 'The Plague' is set to release to the public November 9th 2021, official mint price set at .07ETH.

Spike the mutant protein NFTs are rare, sinister artworks modelled after the virus that shook the world to its core; the COVID-19 virus. There will be a limited number of the Spike proteins available on mint day. Buyers of volume 1 of these rare NFTs will receive the most contagious Spike Proteins that would randomly multiply depending on their rarity.

Crypto enthusiasts and collectors of rare and unique NFTs would be able to save the world by minting the volume 1 release of Spike the Mutant NFTS exclusively on the website. After 100% sale of the volume 1 is recorded, rare NFTs from season two's collection would be airdropped to holders of Spike the Mutant's first drop, while the rest would be made available for purchase.

Spike the Mutant Protein NFTs

The collection is inspired by a fusion of apocalyptic scenarios and the coronavirus pandemic that changed the civilized world as we know it. The NFT collection is billed as a reminder to everyone now and future generations of a never to be forgotten reminder that things can change in the blink of an eye. And pathogens are one of the greatest threats to human civilization.

"Spike the mutant protein has mutated into 10,000 different variants. A sinister collection that will remind you and future generations of the day the doomsday clock ticked one more minute closer to midnight."

According to the project's roadmap, these, sinister NFTs would be released in 5 different volumes or seasons with holders getting airdrops of ultra rare NFTs from each volume upon its release. There are also multiple utilities for an interactive trading experience that will keep you guessing whats next.

About Spike the Mutant Protein

Spike the Mutant Protein NFT collection is created by a team of long-term crypto enthusiasts and a published microbiologist. This collection is a deflationary asset stored on the Ethereum ERC-721 Blockchain.

Social links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spike_nft
Telegram: https://t.me/spike_the_mutant
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/spikethemutant

Media Contact:

Company: Mutant Pathogen
Contact Name: Alex Edwards
E-mail: info@spikethemutant.io
Website: https://www.spikethemutant.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101467


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS