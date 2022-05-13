Spiking 'Misery Indexes' dare central banks to blink :Mike Dolan

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - It's Friday the 13th and more
than $10 trillion has now been sliced off the value of global
stock markets this year while 'Misery Indexes' that blend
inflation and jobless rates are spiking. Is it already time for
central banks to blink?
Markets have started to panic about likely multiple central
bank interest rate rises to rein in inflation from 40-year
highs. Investors are desperate for any sign of that tightening
calculus shifting from price pressures to demand-sapping cost of
living squeezes and recession risks.
Conditioned for years to expect easier monetary policy to
soften economic or political shocks, savers and speculators have
had to adjust this year to the idea that high inflation itself
is perhaps the biggest shock and there's no instant 'policy put'
afoot.
Far from riding to the rescue of anxious equity and bond
markets, central banks have appeared determined to keep
tightening. As Societe Generale points out, long-term bond
yields and tightening financial conditions indices are rising in
tandem - unusually, after at least two decades in which yields
plunged in response to financial swoons.
But there's always a policy tipping point if a looming
recession itself nixes inflation expectations.
Easing the cost of living squeeze is clearly the political
priority. But energy and food prices driven higher by supply
constraints may not respond to higher rates, while higher
borrowing costs make credit more expensive for poorer households
and zap the often over-inflated asset holdings of richer folk.
The year's two biggest political shocks - Russia's invasion
of Ukraine and China's zero-Covid lockdowns - exaggerate both
inflationary and recessionary forces. But how quickly the demand
hit dominates thinking is what markets now have to watch.
The Washington-based Institute for International Finance on
Thursday cut its global growth forecasts to show a 'de facto
flatlining' of the world economy this year, with a contraction
in China this quarter.
BANK BLINKS
The Bank of England last week looked like the first of the
previously hawkish G7 central banks to hesitate at the near
impossible task ahead. Flagging both 10% inflation and a
contracting economy by year-end, it nudged up interest rates
again but revealed internal splits on the need for more.
Suggesting the BoE's hesitation is more than warranted, data
on Thursday showed the UK economy already unexpectedly
contracted in March - even before energy price caps were lifted
and tax raised.
While money markets still expect UK policy rates to more
than double from here to above 2% next year, 2-year gilt yields
are sliding again, dropping more than half a percentage point
since the BoE's meeting to as low as 1.2%. The pound has
nosedived more than 3% over the same period and is now down
almost 10% this year against the dollar.
Britain may have peculiar domestic problems - including
Brexit, a sharp jump in the energy price cap and rising taxes -
but many may see it as a poster child for the policy balancing
act ahead.
Even as European Central Bank officials talk openly of
interest rate rises, markets this week scaled back their
expectations of tightening by year-end by 15 basis points to
less than 80 bps. Two-year German benchmark yields plunged back
to as low as zero from 35 bps.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials appeared to double down on
their hawkish rhetoric of multiple 50 bps rate hikes as April
inflation of 8.3% again exceeded forecasts while labour markets
remain tight.
In contrast to Europe, two-year U.S. Treasury yields held
above 2.5% - helping push an already lofty dollar to 20-year
highs and tightening global conditions further.
Yet the brewing storm did see U.S. money market estimates of
the peak Fed rate next year fall back to as low as 3% from as
high as 3.40% earlier this month.
Are cracks appearing as 'misery' sets in?
So-called 'Misery Indexes' were devised in the late 1960s
and are crude aggregators of inflation and unemployment rates
designed to capture the extent of household stress. Some add
official interest rates to illustrate the ebb and flow of credit
costs.
Higher inflation has these seismographs of public disquiet
on the move again. Indexes that capture interest rates will jump
further in the months ahead if central banks press on. And if
inflation doesn't subside before unemployment rises, then the
mix could become explosive.
Of the G7, the UK already looks like the outlier with
Britain's 'Misery Index' already at its highest in more than 20
years.
"The BoE is probably the first central bank that has
conceded the battle against inflation in favour of saving the
economy and the UK consumer from the consequences of a deep
recession," Jefferies strategists told clients.
"Nevertheless, the misery index will start to climb and this
is certainly not good for the pound or UK gilts."
The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at Reuters
News. Any views expressed here are his own
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD; Editing by Kirsten
Donovan)