SpineGuard : Announces Its Inclusion as Consortium Member of the Horizon 2020 Project FAROS (Functional Accurate RObotic Surgery)

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that it has joined the project FAROS with full status. As such SpineGuard will be co-recipient of the Horizon 2020 EC funding and will be interacting and collaborating closely with all consortium partners.

Stéphane Bette, cofounder and deputy CEO of SpineGuard, declares: "SpineGuard is very proud of its upgraded status from provider of the DSG guidance technology for the surgical robot to a full-fledged member of the consortium. We are grateful to the university members of the consortium, who promoted our new position upon the EU authorities, as well as to the EU for supporting the strengthened synergy. Our seat in the consortium will allow us to participate in the full design of the robotic platform and to exchange more innovations with the other members. We will dedicate our share of the EU funding to recruit specialized engineers in order to increase our contribution to the project and to strengthen the robotic know-how within SpineGuard."

Emmanuel Vander Poorten, associate professor at KU Leuven’s Robot-Assisted Surgery group and coordinator of the FAROS project, adds: "We are delighted to welcome SpineGuard in the heart of our consortium. SpineGuard has been our major inspiration to start with, offering a living example of how added value can be created by deeply integrated sensing right into surgical tools. The importance of including a partner with such industrial experience and proven excellence into FAROS, a project that is all about real-time multi-modal sensing and how to take advantage of it through robotics, can hardly be overestimated. This injection of expertise and market-orientation significantly boosts our expectations to successfully translate FAROS’ core technologies to the market. We are enthusiastic to be able to work with the team of Stéphane Bette and Thibault Chandanson as we seek to establish a shorter-term and stronger impact in the field. Through this cooperation we can seriously push to raise the level of accuracy and safety in today’s spine surgery."

The FAROS project started on January 1st, 2021 with the goal to make orthopedic surgical robots smarter and less dependent on x-rays. It is financed by Horizon 2020, the largest European Union research and innovation program, deploying close to 80 billion euros financing over a seven-year period. Four prestigious universities are participants to this project along with SpineGuard: KU Leuven, Sorbonne Université, King's College London and Universität Zürich; and Balgrist University Hospital of Zurich is a project collaborator.

2021 Perspectives

For 2021 SpineGuard focuses on the following priorities:

1. Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface.

2. Accelerate the implementation of the DSG digital technology in ortho-robotics through the deployment of AI algorithms, new scientific evidence, and additional patents.

3. Intensify the collaboration with ConfiDent ABC for the dental application and co-develop a new generation of products embedding the DSG technology.

4. Affirm the company’s technological shift and sign strategic partnerships in particular for the use of DSG technology in the robotic field.

Next financial press release: 2021 Half-year financial results on September 15, 2021

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

