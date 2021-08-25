Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpineGuard : Exits Chapter 11

08/25/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that as a result of the hearing held yesterday, August 24, 2021, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware entered an order confirming SpineGuard Inc.’s exit from Chapter 11.

The plan of reorganization proposed by SpineGuard, calling for payment in full of all creditors including the bond holders, is now effective and Spineguard Inc. is no longer a debtor-in-possession in a bankruptcy case.

SpineGuard is focused on the following priorities while striving to remain close to breakeven:

  1. Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface.
  2. Accelerate the implementation of the DSG digital technology in ortho-robotics through the deployment of AI algorithms, new scientific evidence, and additional patents.
  3. Intensify the collaboration with ConfiDent ABC for the dental application and co-develop a new generation of products embedding the DSG technology.
  4. Affirm the company’s technological shift and sign strategic partnerships in particular for the use of DSG technology in the robotic field.

Next financial press release: 2021 Half-year financial results on September 15, 2021

About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.
For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : CRA Compelling Disclosure vs Anonymous Taxpayers Affirmed By Court
AQ
10:09aNOVARTIS : provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
AQ
10:09aDSM - repurchase of shares
AQ
10:08aAMERICAN LIGHTING : Inc. Unveils Twinkly Pro Line for Seasonal Lighting Solutions
BU
10:08aROBOFI LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN FOR THE INNOVATIVE TOSY FLYING DUO : An LED Boomerang & Flying Disc
BU
10:08aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Rebounds After Overnight Declines
DJ
10:07aDelta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff
RE
10:06aMODERNA : Kenya Vaccinates 72,760 Against Covid-19 on a Single Day
AQ
10:06aUNIVERSAL MEDIA : KK Deserves Hero's Funeral - Angula
AQ
10:06aPFIZER : Covid-19 - USA Donates Over 500,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Angola
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5Wall Street to hold fire in record high territory

HOT NEWS