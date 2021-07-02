Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpineGuard : Reports on its Annual Shareholders' Meeting of June 30, 2021

07/02/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, reports on its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 30, 2021, on its second call via a closed virtual session and live webcast.

The Shareholders approved by a large majority all the ordinary resolutions supported by the Board of Directors. As the statutory quorum of 25% was not met to hold the Extraordinary Shareholder’ Meeting, the extraordinary resolutions were not resolved.

The Board of Directors will set the modalities for convening a new Extraordinary General Meeting at a later date.

The replay of the Shareholder’s Meeting and the votes of the resolutions are available on the company’s website, www.spineguard.com, under the section “Investors/Documentation/Shareholders Meeting”. You will find the corporate presentation on advances and outlook under the section “Investors/Documentation/Investor Resources”.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pNorthern District Of Illinois Holds No Coverage For Punitive Damages Awarded Because Of Insured's Conscious Indifference In A Negligent Failure To Warn Case
AQ
12:07pGUALA CLOSURES S P A  : No opening of the thirty-fourth warrant s exercise period
PU
12:06pU.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
12:06pTDG GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TDG
AQ
12:06pAM BEST  : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
BU
12:05pTERRY GOU : Exclusive - Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines - sources
RE
12:05pRYANAIR  : sees 'huge uptick' in European air travel
RE
12:05pELON MUSK : Tesla Q2 deliveries meet analysts' estimates as chip shortage weighs
RE
12:05pROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Announces the First Platinum Partner to its OEM Partner Program, BID Group
PU
12:05pMEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Segregates Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries by Functions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS