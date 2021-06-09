SpineGuard : Second Call of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 30, 2021

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that, due to lack of quorum, its Annual Shareholders’ meeting held on June 9, 2021 could not be held.

Shareholders are hereby notified that the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on second call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 8:45 am CEST in a closed virtual session by way of a live webcast.

The Shareholder’s Meeting will be held on the same agenda and with the same conditions of participation as at the time of the first call (see Press Release of May 21, 2021).

Live webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ie0yncTITI6KGcSEgF5ePw

The lack of quorum did not allow to resolve on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions.

The shareholders of the company who did not cast their vote until now are invited to do so remotely, before the Shareholder’s Meeting on 2nd call:

- e-voting using “Votaccess” is available and should be prioritized. To this end, the Company informs its shareholders that for the first time, SpineGuard has set up an internet voting system. The secure voting platform Votaccess will be reopened on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:00 am CEST and closed again on Tuesday, June 29 at 3:00 pm CEST.

- Alternatively, voting by proxy is also available according to the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 3, 2021. The deadline to cast votes by proxy is Friday June 25, 2021.

For all questions regarding voting procedures, please refer to the Investor Relations team by e-mail: spineguard@newcap.eu

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

