Spiras Health Names Ashok Sudarshan Chief Operating Officer

Spiras Health, a clinical provider of care management and other health-related services to individuals with complex and chronic needs, announced today the addition of an experienced leader with extensive healthcare experience to its executive team. Healthcare veteran Ashok Sudarshan joined the company as Chief Operating Officer on January 31.

Sudarshan brings a broad background in healthcare operations and technology to Spiras Health, with more than 20 years of experience in both payer organizations and for companies that provide support services to health plans including chronic care management, home assessments, and lab benefits. At Spiras Health, Sudarshan will partner with CEO Scott Bowers and other members of the leadership team to drive profitable growth and execute on the company's vision to help high risk patients manage their health.

“Ashok understands both sides of our business – the complex needs of our patient population, and the value that we bring to our health plan clients,” said Scott Bowers, CEO, Spiras Health. “I am so pleased to welcome him to the Spiras Health team. With his background, experience and strong leadership skills, Ashok will be a vital member of our leadership team as we continue to expand our efforts to improve outcomes for medically complex patients.”

Sudarshan was most recently the Chief Operating Officer for Longevity Health Plan, a private equity backed national ISNP operator. Prior to that, he was COO of Magellan Health, where he was responsible for leading provider network, customer care, enrollment, eligibility, claims and business transformation efforts across the Magellan Complete Care (MCC), Behavioral, and Specialty business lines. Sudarshan has also held leadership positions with ComplexCare Solutions, United Health Group, and Cigna/HealthSpring.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to join Scott and the team at this important point in the company's history,” said Sudarshan. “The Spiras Health model provides in-home support for chronically ill patients, reducing the need for acute care services at a time when those facilities need to be reserved for critical needs. The opportunity for growth and expansion is significant, and I look forward to extending the Spiras model to serve the many needs in our communities.”

Sudarshan holds a bachelor’s degree from Rice University and an MBA from the University of Texas. He currently resides in Brentwood, TN with his wife and two daughters.

About Spiras Health

Spiras Health is a clinical provider of care management and other health-related services to individuals with complex and chronic needs. Spiras’ comprehensive approach to care delivery includes a combination of home-based services, telehealth, two-way digital communications, and remote patient monitoring. Proprietary predictive modeling identifies and assesses individuals with an elevated probability of avoidable costs. Spiras Health then develops actionable plans of care, addresses barriers including social determinants of health and delivers high quality patient care. Spiras’ multi-modal care approach delivers improved satisfaction and clinical metrics as well as financial savings to its partners, through a geographically and economically scalable delivery model. We’re Hiring! To learn more about Spiras and career opportunities, visit https://spirashealth.com

