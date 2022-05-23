Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal

05/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

CHICAGO (Reuters) -Spirit Airlines Chief Executive Ted Christie said on Monday it is unlikely shareholders would vote against its proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

The Florida-based ultra-low-cost carrier is facing a hostile takeover bid by JetBlue Airlines. The company has urged its shareholders to reject JetBlue's offer and back its deal with Frontier.

Spirit will hold a shareholder meeting on June 10 to vote on the transaction with Frontier.

"The vote that we will be soliciting from our shareholders on the 10th is a vote for the Frontier merger," Christie said on an analyst call.

He, however, said Spirit intended to remain a stand-alone entity if shareholders rejected the deal.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pUtilities Up on Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pStarbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
RE
05:49pTech Up, Recouping Losses on Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:47pEmbattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat
RE
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 1.20% to $1.0692 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources

HOT NEWS