Spirit Energy - consent for use of Rowan Viking

07/12/2021 | 08:43am EDT
The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Spirit Energy Norway AS consent for the use of Rowan Viking for sidetrack drilling and re-completion of a well on the Oda field.

Published: 12 July 2021
  • Use of facility

Operator: Spirit Energy Norway AS

Field: Oda

Well: 8/10-B-3 AH

Production licence: 405

Facility: Rowan Viking

Oda

Oda is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 13 kilometres east of the Ula field. The water depth in the area is 65 metres. Oda was discovered in 2011, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2017. Oda is developed with a subsea facility including two production wells tied-back to the Ula field and one injection well for pressure support. Production started in 2019.

Source: norskpetroleum.no

Contact
Eileen Brundtland
Press contact
Phone: +47 92 26 98 95
E-mail: eileen.brundtland@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS