Spirit Energy - consent for use of Rowan Viking

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Spirit Energy Norway AS consent for the use of Rowan Viking for sidetrack drilling and re-completion of a well on the Oda field.
Published: 12 July 2021
Operator: Spirit Energy Norway AS
Field: Oda
Well: 8/10-B-3 AH
Production licence: 405
Facility: Rowan Viking
Oda
Oda is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 13 kilometres east of the Ula field. The water depth in the area is 65 metres. Oda was discovered in 2011, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2017. Oda is developed with a subsea facility including two production wells tied-back to the Ula field and one injection well for pressure support. Production started in 2019.
