Spirit Energy - consent for use of Rowan Viking

Operator: Spirit Energy Norway AS

Field: Oda

Well: 8/10-B-3 AH

Production licence: 405

Facility: Rowan Viking

Oda is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 13 kilometres east of the Ula field. The water depth in the area is 65 metres. Oda was discovered in 2011, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2017. Oda is developed with a subsea facility including two production wells tied-back to the Ula field and one injection well for pressure support. Production started in 2019.

Source: norskpetroleum.no