Spirit, Textron may face big workforce losses over vaccine mandate - Jefferies

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems and Textron
are likely to see the most workforce losses among major
U.S. aerospace and defense companies from the COVID-19
vaccination mandate for federal contractors, brokerage Jefferies
said on Wednesday.
A big chunk of Spirit and Textron's manufacturing units are
in Wichita, Kansas, where just 53% of working age individuals
are fully vaccinated, Jefferies said.
Gulfstream, General Dynamic's aerospace unit, is also
heavily exposed as only 48% of the working-age population
around Savannah is vaccinated, said Jefferies analyst Sheila
Kahyaoglu.
The White House earlier this month extended a deadline for
federal contractors to get vaccinated from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4.
The mandate has fueled concerns that labor shortages could
increase, while strikes rise as workers take advantage of the
tight market to demand more pay and better conditions.
Raytheon Technologies had warned last month that it
would lose "several thousand" employees who refused to take
COVID-19 vaccines.
However, Jefferies believes Raytheon's Intelligence & Space
is one of the best-insulated as its headquarters are located in
a region where 79% of the working-age population is vaccinated.
Jefferies analyst Kahyaoglu also said several questions
remain around the vaccine mandate, including who would be liable
if a supplier does not comply with the mandate and what the
potential penalties could be.
"Additionally, it remains unknown whether costs related to
vaccine-related loss of workers is an allowable cost for relief
from the Federal government," the analyst added.
"We addressed the vaccine mandate on our third quarter
earnings call and we do not have any further updates," Textron
said in a statement.
Spirit AeroSystems and GD did not respond to requests for
comment.
