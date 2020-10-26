Spirit cuts buyout price for Bombardier aerostructures unit as COVID-19 hits industry

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. aircraft parts maker Spirit
AeroSystems said on Monday it reached a deal with
Bombardier Inc to cut the purchase price of the
Canadian planemaker's aerostructures unit by 45% to $275 million
as COVID-19 weighed on the aerospace sector.
But under the revised deal, Spirit would assume liabilities
valued at $824 million, the company's statement said, compared
with $700 million in the original 2019 agreement.
The certainty around the deal, expected to close on Oct. 30,
sent Bombardier shares 1.6 % shares higher in morning trading in
Toronto.
Spirit caused jitters among Bombardier investors in late
September when it raised uncertainty over the deal's closing.
The deal includes a facility in Belfast which produces wings
for Airbus SE's A220 jet, which is considered
politically sensitive as the largest high-tech manufacturer in
Northern Ireland.
Montreal-based Bombardier is shedding assets amid broader
plans to become a pure-play business-jet maker, and pay down
some of its $9.3 billion in debt.
In September, French train maker Alstom SA
lowered its offer to acquire Bombardier's rail business by $350
million, in a deal to create the world's second-largest rail
company by next year.
Bombardier's restructuring comes amid broader turmoil in the
aerospace sector because of the pandemic, which has grounded
flights across the globe, weakened valuations and some
companies' appetite for deals.
Earlier this month, Air Canada slashed its price to
buy Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc by nearly
75% as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on travel demand.
In April, aircraft parts suppliers Hexcel Corp and
Woodward Inc abandoned their planned $6.4 billion
all-stock merger.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bernadette Baum)