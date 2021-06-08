Log in
Splitit : Partners with ChargeAfter

06/08/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
Partnership Adds Splitit’s Installments to ChargeAfter’s Consumer Financing Portfolio

  • The partnership will add Splitit to ChargeAfter’s global point-of-sale financing portfolio for both online and in-store shopping.
  • Shoppers now have a more intuitive and flexible way to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time.
  • Splitit helps merchants attract and convert higher-value customers.

Splitit (ASX:SPT), the company empowering consumers to use their existing line of credit to pay in installments, announced a partnership with ChargeAfter, the leading global network of personalized buy now pay later (BNPL) and point-of-sale financing for merchants, adding Splitit to complement its existing portfolio of consumer financing offerings. Splitit will be the first financing-free installment payment option available on the platform.

Merchants using ChargeAfter can now offer their shoppers Splitit, a more intuitive and flexible way to leverage the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments out over time. No applications, no fees and no hassle. Because Splitit rewards customers for their good credit, shoppers can easily take advantage of installment payments without adding another line of credit. At the same time, they continue to earn rewards points, cash-back or other benefits from their credit cards. The benefit for merchants offering Splitit is attracting and boosting conversion rates of higher-value customers. Splitit’s average order value (AOV) is over $1,000 -- four times higher than most other Buy Now, Pay Later alternatives.

“The partnership with ChargeAfter extends our reach introducing Splitit to even more merchants and shoppers,” notes Splitit CEO Brad Paterson. “Not every consumer is looking to open a new line of credit for the purchase and just want a smarter way to use the credit they have already earned. We serve this type of shopper by giving them the flexibility to use their existing credit cards to spread payments over time without additional fees.”

ChargeAfter is the market-leading BNPL network that connects retailers and lenders to offer consumers personalized point-of-sale financing options during shopping and at checkout from multiple lenders. Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include leading iconic U.S .retailers across home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics and automotive, amongst other verticals.

“ChargeAfter’s mission is to create the next wave of credit by providing BNPL financing, installments, and other alternative payment options made for every shopper, no matter their financial or banking history. Our new partnership with Splitit helps us further our goal of democratizing credit and providing our global merchant retailers with the very best point-of-sale consumer financing options and products available in a single platform,“ said ChargeAfter CEO Meidad Sharon. “Splitit’s easy installment product is a great addition to the ChargeAfter platform by enabling consumers to have more choice at checkout by dividing their purchase into easy, affordable and manageable installments using their credit card.”

Visit www.splitit.com for more information on how Splitit can help attract and convert high-value shoppers.

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is the leading multi-lender buy now pay later financing platform connecting retailers and lenders to offer shoppers personalized financing options.

With its data-driven decisioning engine and network of global lenders, ChargeAfter delivers the most relevant financing offers to consumers from multiple lenders based on credit type – resulting in credit approvals for up to 85% of customer applications. ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that retailers can implement swiftly both online and in-store. The company’s growing lender network offers seamless integration to lenders seeking to grow their customer base while expanding into new retail markets.

ChargeAfter investors include Visa, MUFG, BBVA, Synchrony Financial, Propel Venture Partners, PICO Venture Partners and Plug and Play VC.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ChargeAfter has offices in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com.

About Splitit

Splitit empowers consumers to use the hard-earned credit on their existing credit cards to spread payments over time with no applications, fees and hassle. Splitit attracts and converts higher-value customers helping merchants improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without requiring additional approvals. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer’s top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 2,000 e-commerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT.


