Splits among Democrats plague effort to pass Biden's domestic agenda

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Divisions between
progressives and moderates are bedeviling U.S. Democrats as they
struggle to advance President Joe Biden's agenda, with the fate
of the $3.5 trillion social spending legislation they hope to
pass hanging in the balance.
House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told
reporters on Tuesday the proposed price tag could be lowered,
depending on what Democrats in the Senate, including moderate
Senator Joe Manchin, can support.
"If the Senate can't do 3.5, we've got to see what they can
do," Hoyer said.
Progressive Democrats in the House voiced defiance at that
prospect.
"I will not vote for a reconciliation package lower than
3.5. trillion," Representative Jamaal Bowman declared outside
the Capitol.
Bowman said many other House lawmakers agreed with him. "We
just had a meeting about this recently, so I could say at least
40."
The comments illustrated the difficult path Democrats face
in passing the legislation embracing Biden's sweeping agenda
with razor-thin majorities and staunch Republican opposition.
Democrats cannot afford to lose more than three votes in the
House, and none in the Senate, if they are to pass the package
of childcare, education and green energy measures in the face of
Republican resistance.
The picture grew more complicated this week as Republicans
reasserted their vow not to help Democrats raise the federal
government's debt limit before a mid-October deadline.
That means Democrats may need to steer the debt limit bill
through Congress without Republican support, posing potentially
dire risks for the nation's economy if they fail.
Moderates like Manchin, who represents heavily Republican
West Virginia, say they will not vote for $3.5 trillion in
social spending. He has publicly pressed for a total of $1
trillion to $1.5 trillion. This is anathema to progressives.
Another House progressive, Representative Rashida Tlaib, said
she was "absolutely" worried about the social spending package
being cut back too much.
"I have the third poorest congressional district in the
country and I think people don't realize my folks have been
waiting for this kind of bold investment," she said on Monday
evening.
"We have schools with no clean drinking water - contaminated
with lead. We have many frontline communities right now that are
begging us to do something about climate," said Tlaib, whose
district includes part of Detroit.
Other progressive Democrats, including Representative
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have suggested that scaling back the
plan could ultimately reach a point for them where something is
worse than nothing at all.
Ocasio-Cortez said a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure
bill that has passed the Senate and is pending in the House is a
"perfect example," because it was not only inadequate on the
spending front, but its climate provisions in her view would
actually be harmful.
"There is absolutely a level where it's not just - something
is not better than nothing, but something can actually do more
harm," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. "That's why we are holding
firm on our line."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter
Cooney)