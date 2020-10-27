Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Splunk Names Carahsoft Global Distribution Partner of the Year for 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named 2020 Global Distribution Partner of the Year and Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Splunk. These awards recognize Carahsoft for exceptional delivery and support of value-added services that accelerate the success and growth of Splunk’s mutual business partners, including sales support, quote-to-order management, marketing and technical support.

“We are honored to receive these awards. Our shared commitment to deliver Splunk’s operational intelligence tools to the public sector is what makes our partnership so successful,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk team at Carahsoft. “Our primary goal is to ensure customers’ needs are met and expectations are exceeded with trusted, world-class solutions from Splunk and our reseller partners. We are proud to work with Splunk and look forward to the future of this dynamic partnership.”

Carahsoft and Splunk began their partnership in 2012, and Carahsoft’s team has worked closely with Splunk’s public sector team since. In 2020, Carahsoft held more than 200 marketing events in support of Splunk and provided thousands of leads to Splunk and its technology alliance and reseller partners. In addition, Carahsoft, as Splunk’s distributor, launched a partner-friendly program through AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft continues to expand Splunk’s business within the public sector by effectively marketing and delivering advanced SIEM and operational intelligence solutions to government agencies.

“Congratulations to Carahsoft for being named both our Global Distribution Partner of the Year and Pubic Sector Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners at Splunk. “The Global Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners such as Carahsoft. Carahsoft demonstrates a commitment to customer success and works in close collaboration with Splunk to deliver positive business outcomes and drive value for our joint customers with the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform.”

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has expanded its team to now include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Splunk, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts:

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pSouthern Pacific Securities 06-1 Plc - Reports and audited financial statements 2019
PR
12:16pUNILEVER : boards to press on with unification plan
RE
12:16pAirbnb sets stage for blockbuster market debut, looks at Nasdaq listing
RE
12:16pSAN DIEGO ANGEL CONFERENCE : Accepting Applications for Program Connecting Startups to Angel Investors, Culminates in $200,000 in Funding for Winning Company
BU
12:15pOil rise nearly 2% on U.S. Gulf shutdowns, outlook weak
RE
12:14pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:13pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pNORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP : Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
12:12pNorthwest Indiana Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
GL
12:12pJitterbit Hosting Salesforce API Integration Experts Series in November
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance
5BARRY CALLEBAUT AG : BARRY CALLEBAUT : COVID-19 crisis takes bite out of Swiss chocolate sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group