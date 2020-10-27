Splunk Names Carahsoft Global Distribution Partner of the Year for 2020

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named 2020 Global Distribution Partner of the Year and Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Splunk. These awards recognize Carahsoft for exceptional delivery and support of value-added services that accelerate the success and growth of Splunk’s mutual business partners, including sales support, quote-to-order management, marketing and technical support.



“We are honored to receive these awards. Our shared commitment to deliver Splunk’s operational intelligence tools to the public sector is what makes our partnership so successful,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk team at Carahsoft. “Our primary goal is to ensure customers’ needs are met and expectations are exceeded with trusted, world-class solutions from Splunk and our reseller partners. We are proud to work with Splunk and look forward to the future of this dynamic partnership.”

Carahsoft and Splunk began their partnership in 2012, and Carahsoft’s team has worked closely with Splunk’s public sector team since. In 2020, Carahsoft held more than 200 marketing events in support of Splunk and provided thousands of leads to Splunk and its technology alliance and reseller partners. In addition, Carahsoft, as Splunk’s distributor, launched a partner-friendly program through AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft continues to expand Splunk’s business within the public sector by effectively marketing and delivering advanced SIEM and operational intelligence solutions to government agencies.

“Congratulations to Carahsoft for being named both our Global Distribution Partner of the Year and Pubic Sector Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners at Splunk. “The Global Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners such as Carahsoft. Carahsoft demonstrates a commitment to customer success and works in close collaboration with Splunk to deliver positive business outcomes and drive value for our joint customers with the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform.”

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has expanded its team to now include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

