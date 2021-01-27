Log in
Spoiler Alert: B2C Content Marketers Should be Ready for More Responsibility in 2021

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just released its 11th annual B2C content marketing research report, which includes insights into how content marketers have adapted since the pandemic hit. The 11th Annual B2C Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2021 report is produced by CMI along with our friends at MarketingProfs.

To download the full report, visit: https://cmi.media/b2c2021

The events of 2020 certainly reshaped how organizations conduct their marketing. Most of the B2C content marketers in our survey felt their organization made quick and effective pandemic-related changes and expect the changes they made to stay in effect for the foreseeable future.

Here are more highlights of the report:

  • 82% agree their organization made quick changes due to the pandemic with 80% feeling the changes were effective
  • 84% expected some of the changes to stay in effect for the foreseeable future
  • 63% changed their targeting/messaging strategy, while 54% adjusted their editorial calendars and 46% changed their content distribution and promotion strategy
  • Of the 73% who have a content marketing strategy, 68% made major or moderate adjustments to their strategy due to the pandemic
  • When asked to select the top five areas of content marketing they thought their companies would invest in during 2021, 61% said content creation, 54% said social media management/community building and 53% said website enhancements

“As we move into 2021 in a world where most gathering is still limited, direct-to-consumer will continue to drive B2C,” says Robert Rose, Chief Strategy Advisor, Content Marketing Institute. “Successful B2C marketers will be focused on creating content experiences and experimenting with new formats and new strategies that not only get them in front of digital audiences but that build lasting relationships with them.”

“B2C marketers, like all marketers, continue to adapt to a rapidly shifting digital landscape,” shares Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer, MarketingProfs, and author of Everybody Writes. “The most successful will embrace the fundamentals, like injecting personality into their content, consistently engaging with audiences, and building and deepening long-term relationships.”

To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: ContentMarketingInstitute.com/research

About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. Learn more at ContentMarketingInstitute.com

About Informa Connect
Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

MarketingProfs
MarketingProfs is a business-to-business marketing education company—a growing community of more than 550,000+ marketers who aspire to learn, connect, and lead. Its training and education programs include webcasts, masterclasses, workshops, and its flagship event, the MarketingProfs B2B Forum. And its community offers the support and networking modern marketers need—as a department of 1 or 1,000. Learn more at MarketingProfs.com.

Press Contact:
Amanda Subler
Amanda.Subler@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c383d0ec-30b3-4047-9204-bde1031bfaf6


Content Marketing Institute Releases New Research on B2C Content Marketing

The 11th Annual B2C Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2021 report is produced by CMI along with our friends at MarketingProfs.

