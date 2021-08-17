Sportradar Group AG : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Sportradar Group AG (“Sportradar”), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business (“B2B”) solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, announced today it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Sportradar intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SRAD.”

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity acting as additional joint book-running managers. Needham & Company, Benchmark Company, Craig-Hallum, Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, NY 11717

Telephone: (866) 803-9204

E-mail: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Attn: Prospectus Department

180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10014

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005874/en/