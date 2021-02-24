Log in
Sportradar : Selected as Official Data and Audio-visual Partner to the NBL1

02/24/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Sportradar, the world-leading provider of sports data intelligence and sport entertainment solutions, has announced a long-term data and audio-visual partnership with Australia’s professional semi-elite basketball league, NBL1.

The Sportradar deal covers all national NBL1 Conferences for both men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the Victorian-based State Championship.

Sportradar has secured the official data and audio-visual rights to over 1,500 Australian basketball games annually, which the company will supply to its downstream partners alongside other basketball properties in its portfolio such as the National Basketball Association (NBA) whom it has worked with since 2016.

David Edwards, Sportradar Director of Sports Media and Partnerships, Oceania, said: "We're very pleased to secure a long-term official data and audio-visual rights agreement with one of the most exciting semi-professional sporting leagues in the region. The NBL1 competition is a stepping stone to the NBL, one of the world's top professional basketball leagues, and it is important that they have a flexible, state of the art technology platform to help showcase that talent and engage new fans.”

NBL1 Chief Commercial Officer Brad Joyner said: "Sportradar's technology and data-driven approach is especially effective and relevant in today's sporting environment. Their knowledge of Australian sports and fans, together with their technology-focused approach and global track record in sports content was instrumental in our decision to announce Sportradar as our Official Data Partner to the NBL1 Competitions."

Sportradar is an official integrity partner to the National Basketball League and recently became the NBL’s international media rights distributor and OTT technology partner.

*ENDS*

About us
Sportradar is the global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,200 people in more than 24 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyze and deliver insights from around 720,000 matches annually across more than 75 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

More information can be found on www.sportradar.com.


© Business Wire 2021
