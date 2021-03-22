Sportradar : Acquires Synergy Sports 

Acquisition of the leading U.S. college sports data and video analytics provider further strengthens Sportradar’s U.S. sports offering

Sportradar, the world’s leading provider of sports data intelligence and sport entertainment solutions, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Synergy Sports, pioneers in automated sports technology solutions and the market leader in data and video analytics in the U.S. College and Professional sports space. The acquisition complements and extends Sportradar’s 360-degree product suite, as well as supports the company’s drive to deepen & broaden its relationships with key sports organizations globally. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

In the U.S., Sportradar is the official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, while Synergy Sports has league-wide relationships with the NBA and MLB, as well as all of NCAA Division I women’s and men’s basketball and over 90% of NCAA Division I men’s baseball. Internationally, Synergy’s landmark partnership with FIBA to create the “FIBA Connected Stadium” provides basketball teams, leagues and federations with a full end-to-end technology platform offering automated video production and graphics. This combination of Synergy's U.S. and International business will be a seamless fit into Sportradar's vision for the continuing evolution of the way sports content will be created, digitized and delivered.

In addition, Sportradar will build on the popularity of Synergy Sports’ best-inbreed video technology, Synergy Automated Camera System, by layering on top its own video and OTT product suite enabling the development of deeper technology-enabled relationships with sports organizations.

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar Group CEO, said: “Sportradar is the leading data and technology provider to betting operators as well as media companies and sports leagues globally. Adding Synergy Sports to the Sportradar family will expand our product offering into U.S. college sports data and video analytics and further cements our relationships with the major sports organizations in the U.S. and around the world.

“We have huge respect for the talented, energetic and passionate management team that Nick Maywald and Mark Silver have built at Synergy Sports. Like Sportradar, their focus is always sport and the customer, and we are looking forward to working with them to expand the business and unlock exciting new commercial opportunities for our sports partners.”

Nick Maywald, Executive Chairman of Synergy Sports, said: “Sportradar is the perfect partner to accelerate the evolution of Synergy Sports in the U.S. and around the world. Our team is extremely excited to become part of the Sportradar story, the global leader in understanding and leveraging the power of sports data and content. Their extensive knowledge in providing mission-critical content to all types of sports-related customer groups complements our technology-based league relationships centered around our video technology and analytics products. Data is in the DNA of both companies and this partnership will deepen our relationships with both Professional and College sports in the U.S. and internationally.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company occupies a unique position at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 2,400 people in more than 30 locations around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,000 companies in over 80 countries and official partner of the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, FIFA and UEFA. We monitor, analyse and deliver insights from more than 400,000 matches annually across 60 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

About Synergy Sports

Synergy Sports is the market leader in data and video analytics in the U.S. College and Professional sports space and has created a full suite of cutting edge automated technology solutions to serve teams, leagues and federations around the world. Synergy Sports was created in 2020 by merging Atrium Sports, Synergy Sports Technology and Keemotion into one company. Synergy Sports offers sports organizations a single source for computervision and AI-driven video and data solutions. Their ecosystem of game-changing technology coupled with extensive sports partnerships reduces the complexity and costs of video capture, live game production and content distribution. This allows players, coaches, teams, leagues and federations to focus on improving their performance on the field, fans to have exceptional experiences off the field and content owners to share in commercial opportunities for sustainable growth. The company serves over 4000 clients around the world and has partnerships with the NBA, MLB and FIBA. Synergy Sports employs over 400 people in 35 countries around the world. To learn more, please visit www.synergysports.com or follow Synergy Sports on Twitter and LinkedIn.

