Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

888 Holdings Plc, bet365 and Churchill Downs Inc. will emerge as major sports betting market participants during 2020-2024

The sports betting market is expected to grow by USD 134.06 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sports betting market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Betting Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sports betting market will witness a Positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sports Betting Market Participants:

888 Holdings Plc

888 Holdings Plc operates its business under Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company offers online sports betting services for various sports and sports leagues such as NBA games, NFL matches, NHL contests, MLS, golf, tennis, NASCAR, and Formula One.

bet365

bet365 operates its business under three segments, which include sports, in-play, and casino. The company offers sports betting services for sports including football, basketball, soccer, and others.

Churchill Downs Inc.

Churchill Downs Inc. operates its business under various segments such as racing, online wagering, casino, other investments, and corporate. The company offers online sports betting services on iGaming platforms.

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports betting market is segmented as below:

Platform Offline Online

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



The sports betting market is driven by the digital revolution. In addition, other factors such as increasing commercialization of sports events is expected to trigger the sports betting market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

