Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024 | Athleisure Product Segment Will Witness Maximum Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the sports footwear market and the growth is expected to decline by USD 10.23 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports footwear market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Athleisure sports footwear

What are the major trends in the market?

Use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sports gear and equipment

Who are the top players in the market?

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market will be driven by the introduction of more innovative sports footwear. However, the volatile cost of raw materials will challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the introduction of more innovative sports footwear will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatile cost of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports footwear market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Footwear Market is segmented as below:

Product Athleisure Sports Footwear Running Sports Footwear Court Game Sports Footwear Cleats Sports Footwear Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA

End-user Professional users Recreational users

Distribution channel Offline Online

Application Outdoor sports footwear Sports-inspired footwear Performance sports footwear



Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports footwear market report covers the following areas:

Sports Footwear Market Size

Sports Footwear Market Trends

Sports Footwear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sports gear and equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Footwear Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports footwear market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Professional users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Gap Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

