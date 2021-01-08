Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. Completes $230 Million Initial Public Offering

01/08/2021 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bal Harbour, FL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search on companies with operations or prospective operations in the sports, media and entertainment sectors. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Alan Kestenbaum, Chief Financial Officer and President, Robert Tilliss, and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Strauss.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as sole book running manager of the offering.

The Company’s units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) on January 6, 2021 under the ticker symbol “AKICU”. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AKIC” and “AKICW,” respectively.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 5, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering has been made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering have been obtainable from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone at 800-503-4611 or by email prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Daniel Strauss
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.
786-650-0074
contact@sportsventuresacq.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pZOOM PRO TIPS : 3 Ways to Create the Audio & Visual Experience You Want
PU
01:45pUnivest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Call
GL
01:44pCOLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Corporate Responsibility at Columbia Property Trust (Jan. 2021)
PU
01:44pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA's Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to Detect S-Gene Mutation Found in SARS-CoV-2 U.K. Variant (B.1.1.7)
BU
01:43pChip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan to cut vehicle production
RE
01:43pDeutsche Bank to pay more than $87 million over bribery charges - U.S. prosecutors
RE
01:43pLogistics Hiring Extended Strong Growth in December
DJ
01:42pLEAD GENERATION MARKETING 101 : How to Find Leads Your Sales Team Wants to Close
PU
01:40pS&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh
RE
01:40pST JAMES GOLD : Files Technical Report and Obtains Exchange Acceptance for Filing the Option Agreement on the Grub Line Newfoundland Project
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
3KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
4Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day
5S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ