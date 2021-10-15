Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spot AI : Launches AI-Powered Camera System to Change How Businesses Use Video

10/15/2021 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company’s Tech Launches New Era of Video Intelligence, Announces $22 Million Series A from Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners

Spot AI officially launched today with a goal to provide every person in any business access to video intelligence, a tool that enables better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency.

The company also announced it has closed a Series A round of financing led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners earlier this year, bringing its total funding to $22 million. The funding comes off the heels of explosive growth for Spot AI, which after a year in market, has hundreds of customers and thousands of users, tripling bookings quarter-over-quarter.

Today, tens of millions of cameras are installed in businesses across the US, recording billions of gigabytes of video data. These cameras look at rich visual context of what’s going on at work, and a flood of users – from security, to safety and operations teams – struggle to use these systems to know what’s happening around them. Accessing this video is hard and these systems weren’t designed for daily use and collaboration. Searching for footage can take hours, and sharing it often involves outdated methods like USB sticks.

Spot AI has built an easy-to-use AI camera system to help businesses operate based on visual context instead of hear-say. With video intelligence, operations is able to figure out exactly why the conveyor belt suddenly stopped, safety is able to root cause the slip-and-fall of the new hire, and security is able to quickly discover how all the copper was stolen off the roof the night before. When everyone inside the business has easy access to video, it's no longer just a security tool, it becomes a platform to improve company-wide operations.

“At Spot AI we are on a mission to transform people’s relationship with their cameras from this old, hardware-centric category of surveillance to this new, software-centric era of video intelligence that changes how people think about and use video on the factory floor, the assembly line, and in any workplace,” said Tanuj Thapliyal, Co-Founder & CEO of Spot AI. “Key to this new category of video intelligence is making it easy for everyone inside the business to access video so that it becomes a tool for driving useful insights, enhancing collaboration, and maximizing individual and team potential. We looked at the entire customer journey – from purchasing, through product, and through support – and we worked to design the most simple experience possible for the customer.”

Businesses can choose to use cameras they already have, or get them for free from Spot AI. Leveraging cutting-edge AI chip technology built into the platform, users can easily access, identify and mark important regions to become easily searchable (i.e. loading docks in a warehouse) from their phone, tablet or desktop. The cameras capture physical operations of the business, while Spot AI’s software enables users to interact, collaborate, and extract business insights from the video, resulting in directly improving operating procedures. Video streaming, networking, cloud, and AI technology are bundled into a simple experience that anyone can install and use in minutes.

"There is a flood of new users and companies driving daily decisions using their cameras. In an industry crowded with legacy vendors, Spot AI's software-focused model is by far the simplest choice for customers,” said Tomasz Tunguz, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures.

“Today, only the world’s biggest businesses have access to proprietary AI camera systems, while most small and midsize businesses are left behind,” said Byron Deeter, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Spot AI’s easy-to-use technology is accelerating the consumption of video data across all businesses, big and small.”

To learn more, visit www.spot.ai.

About Spot AI

Spot AI was formed by engineers from Stanford, Cisco Meraki, and Samsara, with the mission of visually indexing the physical world and making that data useful to everyone at work. With an easy-to-use AI camera system, Spot AI unlocks the power of video data to help companies improve their security, safety and efficiency. The company’s headquarters are in Burlingame, CA. For more information, visit www.spot.ai.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:48aGROW SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC : Food Shortages To Boost GRSO PPS
AQ
11:48aRecently retired Cargill CFO David Dines Joins Proterra Investment Partners
PR
11:47aGRESB 2021 : Mercialys Moves up to 3rd Place in the Benchmark and Maintains Its Outstanding Rating
BU
11:46aAUDACIA SAS : Mise en ouvre d'un contrat de liquidite avec invest securities
DJ
11:45aSEC Awards $40 Million to Two Whistleblowers
NE
11:44aWARPSPEED TAXI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of our Financial Conditions and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:43aPUMP / DUMP #6 : This week's gainers and losers
11:43aSupplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders
RE
11:43aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders
RE
11:43aTOYOTA MOTOR : Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over canceled orders
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
5Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

HOT NEWS