Spot LNG prices defy history and fall as demand rises: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The spot price
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is still falling even though
demand for the super-chilled fuel appears to be ticking higher
in Asia and Europe, putting Adam Smith's "invisible hand" theory
to the test just as winter arrives.
Both the weekly spot price assessment for cargoes for
delivery to north Asia <LNG-AS> and the price of New York-traded
LNG contracts linked to S&P Global Commodity Insights JKM
benchmark are defying the usual pattern of trending
higher at the start of winter as utilities build inventories.
There are several factors likely driving the weaker trend,
including the relatively high natural gas inventories in Europe
and Japan, the country likely to this year reclaim the title of
the world's biggest LNG importer from China.
Expectations that the mild start to the cold period will
extend for the rest of the northern winter may also be limiting
competition for cargoes, while fears that Russian LNG would no
longer be available in both Europe and Asia due to sanctions
over the invasion of Ukraine have so far proved to be unfounded.
The price of JKM contracts ended at $27.23 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday, little changed from the
previous close.
However, they are down 61% from the record high of $69.96
per mmBtu, reached on Aug. 25 amid fears that Europe would have
insufficient winter supplies due to curtailed deliveries from
Russia.
It's also worth noting that the price is now below the
$31.61 per mmBtu that prevailed at this time last year.
The weekly assessment has also been declining, dropping to
$26 per mmBtu in the seven days to Nov. 11, and is down 63% from
its all-time high of $70.50 in late August.
There are signs, however, that LNG demand is ticking higher
ahead of winter, with commodity analysts Kpler estimating
November imports in both Asia and Europe to rise.
Asia is on track to import 22.12 million tonnes in November,
higher than October's 20.72 million and in line with the 22.55
million recorded for November 2021, according to Kpler.
The increase in Asia is largely driven by China, which is
forecast to see arrivals of 6.18 million tonnes in November, up
from 4.9 million in October, and the highest monthly total since
January, according to Kpler data.
China's LNG imports have slumped so far in 2022 as traders
avoided expensive spot cargoes and took only longer-term
contracted volumes, which are either at low fixed prices or
linked to the price of crude oil.
The rebound in China's forecast November imports is likely a
reflection of moves by Beijing to ensure that the country has
sufficient supplies for winter, and also that spot imports have
become more economically viable with the recent price decline.
EUROPE BUYING AGAIN
Europe's imports are expected to reach 11.49 million tonnes
in November, which would be the second-highest in Kpler's
records behind the 11.55 million tonnes in January.
Europe's LNG imports were 10.13 million tonnes in October,
which was the first time since May they had exceeded 10 million
tonnes in a month.
The United States remains Europe's biggest supplier, with
imports of 4.66 million tonnes expected in November, up from
4.17 million in October.
Europe's imports of Russian LNG are continuing, with
arrivals of 1.32 million tonnes in November, up from 1.05
million in October.
Imports from Russia in Asia are expected to drop in November
to 1.38 million tonnes from 1.66 million in October, although
there is still time for cargoes to be arranged and loaded,
making it possible for the November data to be revised higher.
The overall question for the LNG market is whether spot
prices should continue to defy the usual seasonal pattern by
declining into the northern winter, especially since demand
seems to be picking up.
