Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spot trade muted, Angolan programme emerges

02/19/2022 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Spot activity was muted on Friday but Angola's April loading programme emerged with 35 cargoes, unchanged from the previous month.

* Traders will be awaiting April contract allocations early next week before a fresh cycle of spot trade begins.

* Offers for Nigerian Qua Iboe were last heard at around dated Brent plus $2.50 and for Escravos and Forcados crude at and above dated Brent plus $2.

* Around four cargoes of March loading Angolan crude were still available. A cargo of Nemba was last offered at $1.80 a barrel.

* Offers for Nigerian Qua Iboe were last heard at around dated Brent plus $2.50 and for Escravos and Forcados crude at and above dated Brent plus $2.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 93.64 Delayed Quote.18.13%
WTI 0.46% 91.995 Delayed Quote.21.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08aTunisia's military court sentences lawmaker on charges of insulting president
RE
03:07aSpot trade muted, Angolan programme emerges
RE
02:59aUkraine reports a soldier killed in separatists shelling
RE
02:57aExclusive-U.S. halts nearly $160 million aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred
RE
02:38aSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine declare full military mobilisation
RE
02:38aU.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, urge Putin to pull back
RE
02:15aTrump loses bid to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits
RE
02:11aU.S. VP Harris will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy, urge Putin to pull back
RE
01:29aAustralia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening
RE
01:29aCanadian police push to restore normality to the capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
3Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
4Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions
5Carnival : Cruise Line will participate in CDC Cruise updates; Provides..

HOT NEWS