Spot trade muted, Angolan programme emerges

* Traders will be awaiting April contract allocations early next week before a fresh cycle of spot trade begins.

* Offers for Nigerian Qua Iboe were last heard at around dated Brent plus $2.50 and for Escravos and Forcados crude at and above dated Brent plus $2.

* Around four cargoes of March loading Angolan crude were still available. A cargo of Nemba was last offered at $1.80 a barrel.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Evans)