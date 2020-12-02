SpotHero : Introduces Apple CarPlay Integration, Bringing Parking To Your Car's Dash

For the first time ever, drivers can now find and book parking with SpotHero in CarPlay

Today SpotHero, the digital parking leader in North America, brings parking to the display screen of your car with Apple CarPlay. Drivers can now use SpotHero with CarPlay to find, book and pay for off-street parking in over 300 cities across North America without touching a phone.

CarPlay is the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone while you drive. After traffic, finding parking is often the biggest challenge that drivers face. Twice as many drivers (48%) would prefer a parking solution connected to their in-car display vs. using a standalone app (24%), according to a survey of 18,000 drivers across 30 cities.

“Drivers want the ability to use SpotHero directly in their car,” said SpotHero Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations Elan Mosbacher. “Through the CarPlay experience, we make life easier for drivers by expanding SpotHero from a standalone app to a parking solution available in your car’s head unit.”

Drivers can book and pay for parking near their destination, rebook at a recently visited parking facility or pull up an existing parking pass while en route to a destination. SpotHero joins the CarPlay app ecosystem that includes navigation, audio, communication and more. To get started with this CarPlay integration, drivers need the latest version of the SpotHero app and iOS 14.

In addition to expanding to the connected car this year, SpotHero acquired Toronto-based Rover Parking, introduced touchless parking for drivers and rolled out dynamic pricing for parking operators.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the digital parking leader and the largest place to buy and sell parking in North America. Millions of drivers use SpotHero’s mobile apps and website to find, book and access off-street parking in over 7,000 locations across 300 cities. Leading mobility companies use the SpotHero developer platform to power seamless parking at scale for fleets, connected cars and urban mobility solutions. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.

