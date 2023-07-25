STORY: Spotify users in the US and the UK face higher price tags for the platform's premium plans, along with dozens of other countries.

The music-streaming company on Monday raised those subscription fees as it looks to boost profits in an uncertain economy.

It translates to a $1-to-$2 increase for Spotify's U.S. premium plans, which will now range between $5.99 and $16.99.

In a statement, the company said:

"These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform."

Spotify has in recent months tried to boost margins with hundreds of layoffs.

It's also restructured its podcast unit, which it had built up with billions of dollars in investment.

The moves come at a time when audio and video streaming services are under mounting investor pressure to boost profitability, after years of prioritizing user growth.

Rival services from Apple, Amazon and Tidal have all raised prices this year.

And YouTube Premium upped its charges in the U.S. last week on monthly and annual plans for the first time since the subscription service was launched in 2018.