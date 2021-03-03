Log in
Spring Break Families Pack Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

03/03/2021 | 09:03am EST
  • 2021 Reservations up 136% over last year

CINCINNATI, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabin fever is leading to a huge increase in spring break cabin bookings at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. Over half of the family camping and glamping chain’s more than 75 locations are welcoming guests, including some which are opening early.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing families with attractions such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds, activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters.

View the list of open parks below.

“Like everything else, spring break looks very different this year because of COVID-19,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing, who noted Jellystone Park 2021 reservations are up 136% so far this year, driven by a huge increase in spring break bookings. “Parents are eager to get their families out of the house, especially those of us who have been living through one of the worst winters in years.”

Hershenson encourages parents to make late winter and spring reservations now, as cabins and RV sites are booking up quickly.

Besides the cabin fever resulting from the pandemic, Hershenson says there are several other reasons families are staying at Jellystone Park this year. “Most of our locations are within a two- or three-hour drive of a major city – which eliminates air travel – and parents feel more comfortable staying in their own cabin or RV, rather than at a hotel. Plus, camping is the original form of social distancing.” He added that theme park restrictions and cancelled spring break events are prompting more families to book glamping and camping vacations.

Jellystone Park locations continue to use the sanitation and social distancing procedures they introduced last year. Many are holding theme weekends and special events, such as Easter egg hunts with Yogi Bear. Hershenson suggests guests contact the park they plan to visit for current information on the status of attractions and activities, which vary by location.

Last year, Jellystone Park saw a huge uptick in families visiting for the first time. There are tips for planning a great spring break camping vacation on the Jellystone Park blog: https://www.campjellystone.com/top-tips/.

Jellystone Park locations open in March and April*

LocationScheduleWebsite
 Millbrook, IL Opens mid-April www.jellystonechicago.com
 Sioux Falls, SD Opens early April www.jellystonesiouxfalls.com
 Cave City, KY Open (all year) www.jellystonemammothcave.com
 Waller, TX Open (all year) www.wallerjellystonepark.com
 Robert, LA Open (all year) www.jellystonela.com
 Gardiner, NY Opens late April www.lazyriverny.com
 Missoula, MT Open (all year) www.jellystonemt.com
 Harrisville, PA Opens mid-April www.pittsburghjellystone.com
 Frankenmuth, MI Opens mid-March www.frankenmuthjellystone.com
 Tabor City, NC Open (all year) www.taborcityjellystone.com
 Cherokee, NC Opens late March www.jellystonecherokee.com
 Fremont, WI Opens mid-April www.fremontjellystone.com
 North Port Huron, MI Opens late April www.northporthuronjellystone.com
 Fremont, IN Opens late April www.jellystonesbest.com
 Natural Bridge, VA Opens mid-March www.campnbr.com
 Lake Monroe, IN Opens late April www.lakemonroejellystone.com
 Canyon Lake, TX Open (all year) www.jellystonehillcountry.com
 Milford, DE Opens late March www.delawarejellystone.com
 Amboy, IL Opens late April www.jellystoneamboy.com
 Luray, VA Opens late March www.campluray.com
 Emporia, VA Open (all year) www.campingbear.com
 Indianapolis East, IN Opens early April www.jellystoneindy.com
 Burleson, TX Open (all year) www.northtexasjellystone.com
 Forsyth, MO Open (all year) www.jellystonebranson.com
 Gloucester Point, VA Open (all year) www.jellystonegp.com
 Bremen, GA Open (all year) www.gajellystone.com
 Pelahatchie, MS Open (all year) www.jellystonems.com
 Eureka, MO Opens late March www.eurekajellystone.com
 Memphis, TN Open (all year) www.memphisjellystone.com
 Eufaula, OK Open (all year) www.jellystoneok.com
 Mill Run, PA Open (all year) www.jellystonemillrun.com
 Quarryville, PA Opens early April www.jellystonepa.com
 South Haven, MI Opens mid-April www.southhavenjellystone.com
 Golden Valley, NC Open (all year) www.campgoldenvalley.com
 Fredericksburg, TX Open (all year) www.twcjellystone.com
 Pigeon Forge, TN Open (all year) www.pigeonforgejellystone.com
 Pittsfield, IL Opens mid-April www.jellystonepinelakes.com
 Asheboro, NC Open (all year) www.asheborojellystone.com
 Tyler, TX Open (all year) www.jellystonetyler.com
 Monticello, IA Opens mid-April www.monticellojellystone.com
 Big Prairie, OH Opens mid-April www.whisperinghillsjellystone.com
 Kerrville, TX Open (all year) www.jellystoneguadalupe.com
 Lodi/Tower Park, CA Open (all year) www.towerparkresort.com
 Cranberry Acres, MA Opens mid-April www.campjellystone.com/park/146-cranberry-acres
 Mark Twain Lake, MO Opens mid-April www.campjellystone.com

*Attractions, activities and services vary by location.

Website: https://www.jellystonepark.com
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/campjellystone
  https://www.instagram.com/campjellystone/
  https://twitter.com/campjellystone
  https://www.youtube.com/user/campjellystonevideos
  https://www.pinterest.com/campjellystone/
   

Contact:
Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c143032-eab5-4ac6-81a8-d569c63d0e5c


Primary Logo

Jellystone Park Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts are just one of many activities families can enjoy while spending spring break at Jellystone Park locations across the country.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
