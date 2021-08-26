Spring Hills :' Post-Acute Care Facility Builds on Record for Excellence

Under Spring Hills Management, Post-Acute Facility Achieves Five Star Overall Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Spring Hills, an innovative leader in post-acute care, senior living and home care with 35 locations across seven states, has established Spring Hills Post Acute Matawan as a premier partner to regional health systems with a dedicated respiratory therapy department and ventilator unit. Located at 38 Freneau Avenue, Spring Hills Post Acute Matawan offers state-of-the-art rehabilitation services with personalized support, and fully integrated population health management.

Spring Hills Post Acute Matawan is one of five former Atrium facilities that officially joined the Spring Hills family in July 2021. A bold innovator in the post-acute care sector, Spring Hills commenced management and oversight of the Atrium facility in January 2019. The facility has since increased ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Five Star Quality Rating from three to five stars – a standard for care excellence.

“Earning industry recognition for our work is a tremendous vote of confidence for our team who are collectively dedicated to the families, patients and physicians who live and work in Matawan,” said Heather Stockman, administrator at Spring Hills Post Acute Matawan. “We look forward to building on our strong performance ensuring hospital transitions are safe, seamless and reduce hospital readmissions.”

During the past two years, the Spring Hills team made comprehensive improvements to the facility’s quality of care and compliance, financial, operational, and communications standards and efficiencies. Integrating Spring Hills’ unique culture was essential to this process. The company’s commitment to high standards and values and to continually enhancing the patient care experience is the cornerstone of their operations.

“Spring Hills’ strength and differentiation comes from our people,” said Alex Markowits, Founder and President/CEO. “When we think about our team’s achievements and recognitions like Post Acute Matawan’s overall quality rating, we’re reminded of the value of building and training dedicated staff and harnessing their empathy - all benefiting our patients, regional medical systems, healthcare providers and physician groups.”

Under Spring Hills management, and due to its noted track record for processes that impact care, Post Acute Matawan has continued to attract a high volume of high-acuity patients. In parallel, the Matawan team has established a sought-after respiratory therapy department with a 22-bed ventilator unit serving the needs of regional health system providers. Post Acute Matawan’s respiratory therapy department offers a weaning program and rehabilitation programs to ensure safe transition home.

“As we continue to implement comprehensive quality improvements, we’re honored that Matawan has earned a reputation for great processes and care - both in our community and within our industry,” said Jason Hutchens, Senior Vice President of Operations, Post Acute Care, Spring Hills. “With a team dedicated to ensuring high quality care and meeting the needs of our provider partners, we’re excited to build on our achievements continuing our commitment to advance patient care.”

Spring Hills Post Acute Matawan offers state-of-the art monitoring and rehabilitation services including and rehabilitation therapy equipment. Patients have access to a respiratory therapist, and a pulmonologist on site. Post Acute Matawan is also uniquely positioned to serve health systems offering campus living with assisted living and long-term skilled nursing care.

ABOUT SPRING HILLS

Spring Hills post-acute care, assisted living and memory care communities and home care services provide comprehensive support, including population health management, for seniors and those with chronic health needs. All communities take a personal and distinctive approach, with the highest standards for proactive health care and quality of living, at every stage of a resident’s life.

Led by Alexander Markowits, Founder and President/CEO, Spring Hills is committed to providing seamless care experiences to meet the unique needs and preferences of residents, patients and their families. Spring Hills has 35 locations across seven states: Post-Acute Care in NJ; Assisted Living and Home Care in FL, NV, NJ, NY, OH and VA; and Memory Care in FL, NV, TX and VA. For more information, visit www.springhills.com.

