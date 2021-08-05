Spring Hills :' Post-Acute Care Facility Serves as Premier Partner to Regional Health Systems

Livingston, New Jersey Location Holds Five Star Overall Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Spring Hills, an innovative leader in post-acute care, senior living and home care with 35 locations across seven states, has established Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston to be a premier partner to regional health systems. Located on the campus of St. Barnabas Medical Center, an affiliate of RWJBarnabas Health, at 348 E. Cedar Street, Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston provides clinical care for high-acuity patients, state-of-the-art rehabilitation services with personalized support, and fully integrated population health management.

Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston is one of the five former Atrium facilities that officially joined the Spring Hills family in July 2021. A bold innovator in the post-acute care sector, Spring Hills commenced management and oversight of the Atrium facility in Livingston in January 2019. The facility has since received a Five Star Overall Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

“The team at Livingston has significant expertise and experience, and they really leaned into the challenge of turning this facility into a center of excellence,” said Steven Salvanto, administrator at Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston. “Their drive to continually improve the quality of care and services has allowed Livingston to forge strong relationships in the community. We’ve developed clinical programs that truly advance high-acuity patients on the path to better health, reducing the risk of hospital readmission. This makes Livingston not only a top choice for patients but a premier partner for regional medical systems, healthcare providers and physician groups.”

During the past two years, the Spring Hills team made comprehensive improvements to the facility’s quality of care and compliance, financial, operational, and communications standards and efficiencies. Integrating Spring Hills’ unique culture was essential to this process. The company’s commitment to high standards and values and to continually enhancing the patient care experience is the cornerstone of their operations.

As a result, Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston has maintained a Five Star Quality Rating in the CMS ranking system for Health Inspections, Staffing, and Quality Measures. “I am immensely proud of the Livingston team for their efforts, even as they faced the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Alex Markowits, Founder and President/CEO. “Their spirit and commitment to Spring Hills’ mission did not waver. Thanks to their hard work, Livingston has continued to attract provider collaborations during this tumultuous time.”

In fact, the influx of COVID-19 patients to St. Barnabas Medical Center inspired the Post Acute Livingston management decision to convert 124 private rooms to care exclusively for patients recovering from COVID-19. With thoughtful collaboration initiated by the Spring Hills team, SBMC was able to discharge patients safely to a facility equipped to provide high quality care and cutting-edge monitoring for high-acuity patients. The relationship between Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston and SBMC has continued to flourish, as they collaborate on physician-led, diagnosis-specific clinical programs, notably for patients recovering from spinal injuries.

“Spring Hills fosters a proactive, positive outlook, and the Livingston team were on their toes, looking for ways to support providers when the COVID-19 crisis hit,” said Jason Hutchens, Senior Vice President of Operations, Post Acute Care, Spring Hills. “We knew we could provide high-acuity care and seamless support for recovering patients, giving SBMC more bandwidth to focus on acute cases. When the second wave of COVID hit in 2020, Livingston was fully prepared to execute smooth transitions, help people recover and return home, all while maintaining the highest standards for quality of care.”

At Spring Hills Post Acute Livingston, state-of-the-art monitoring technologies and rehabilitation services — including non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring, aquatic therapy in a HydroWorx rehabilitation pool, AlterG Treadmills and NeuroGym rehabilitation therapy equipment — are available to patients with personal follow-up support. Patients also receive private room accommodation and have access to a dedicated Patient Concierge.

ABOUT SPRING HILLS

Spring Hills post-acute care, assisted living and memory care communities and home care services provide comprehensive care with population health management and support for seniors and those with chronic health needs. Spring Hills takes a personal and distinctive approach, with the highest standards for proactive health care and quality of living, at every stage of the healthcare journey. The Spring Hills MSO provides services for physicians and medical practice partners to support their ability to focus on providing patient care.

Led by Alexander Markowits, Founder and President/CEO, Spring Hills is committed to providing seamless care experiences to meet the unique needs and preferences of residents, patients and their families. Spring Hills has 35 locations across seven states: Post-Acute Care in NJ; Assisted Living and Home Care in FL, NV, NJ, NY, OH and VA; and Memory Care in FL, NV, TX and VA. For more information, visit www.springhills.com.

