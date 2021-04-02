Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group

04/02/2021 | 04:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

04/02/2021 / Press release

Next week, from 5 to 11 April, the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB) is taking place, again in a virtual format.

Governor Vasle will attend a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which is held twice a year, at the Spring Meetings and during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings. The IMFC will discuss current developments in global economy and international financial markets, forecasts of future developments and possible policy responses. The IMF's Global Policy Agenda will also be presented.

Governor Vasle will also attend a number of virtual bilateral meetings with representatives of the IMF. The meetings will be held with the representatives of the European Department, namely its director Alfred Kammer and the IMF's Mission Chief for Slovenia Bernardin Akitoby, as well as with Mr. Udaibir Das, Assistant Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department. The delegation of the Bank of Slovenia will also attend the meeting of the Central and Eastern European (CEE) IMF Constituency, where Slovenia is a member, and a separate EUR CESEE (Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, where the economic outlook, Covid-19 related challenges and policy responses will be presented.

Disclaimer

Bank of Slovenia published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aCBD MASSAGE OILS FROM CBDMD : The Ultimate in CBD Relaxatio...
PU
05:41aBIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT  : BTS manager HYBE acquires Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for $1.05 bln
RE
05:38aMUNTENIA SIF  : Changes in SAI Muntenia Invest's Executive Management
PU
05:38aASTRAZENECA  : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
05:32aUNIEURO S.P.A. : Variazione del capitale sociale - Change in share capital
PU
05:32aTOSCANA AEROPORTI S P A  : Florence Airport's runway reopened. Arrival of the new airline Ego Airways at Florence.
PU
05:29aAirbus, Dassault reach tentative workshare agreement on FCAS fighter
RE
05:28aSTELLANTIS N  : Groupe PSA FY 2020 SASB Transportation Standard index
PU
05:18aFPT  : Former Airbus Executive Joins FPT Software as Global Head of Digital ...
PU
05:12aBANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA S A  : Current Report 8/2021 Announcement on convening Extraordinary General Meeting of BOŚ S.A. on 30 March 2021 and drafts of resolutions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
2Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
3AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ