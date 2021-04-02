Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group

04/02/2021 / Press release

Next week, from 5 to 11 April, the Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB) is taking place, again in a virtual format.

Governor Vasle will attend a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which is held twice a year, at the Spring Meetings and during the IMF-WB Annual Meetings. The IMFC will discuss current developments in global economy and international financial markets, forecasts of future developments and possible policy responses. The IMF's Global Policy Agenda will also be presented.

Governor Vasle will also attend a number of virtual bilateral meetings with representatives of the IMF. The meetings will be held with the representatives of the European Department, namely its director Alfred Kammer and the IMF's Mission Chief for Slovenia Bernardin Akitoby, as well as with Mr. Udaibir Das, Assistant Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department. The delegation of the Bank of Slovenia will also attend the meeting of the Central and Eastern European (CEE) IMF Constituency, where Slovenia is a member, and a separate EUR CESEE (Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, where the economic outlook, Covid-19 related challenges and policy responses will be presented.