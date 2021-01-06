Log in
Spring and Wire Product Manufacturing Industry | Discover, Track, Compare, Evaluate Companies on BizVibe

01/06/2021 | 01:31pm EST
BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their spring and wire product manufacturing industry group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005079/en/

Snapshot of BizVibe's spring and wire product manufacturing industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snapshot of BizVibe's spring and wire product manufacturing industry group and product categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Discover 2,500+ spring and wire product manufacturing company profiles on BizVibe. Browse unlimited company profiles for free

Companies listed under spring and wire product manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in manufacturing springs and/or other fabricated wire products made from purchased wire (such as barbed wire, paper clips, metal baskets, etc.).​ BizVibe’s detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with spring and wire product manufacturing companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://manufacturing.bizvibe.com/spring-and-wire-product-manufacturing/

BizVibe’s Spring and Wire Product Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 50+ countries

30+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What’s in a Company Profile?

  • Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
  • Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
  • Company performance and risk monitoring
  • Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
  • Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe’s platform contains 2,500+ spring and wire product manufacturing​ company profiles which span across 50+ countries:

  • 1,000+ companies in USA
  • 90+ companies in India
  • 80+ companies in UK
  • 60+ companies in China
  • 40+ companies in Canada

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all spring and wire product manufacturing​ into 30+ product and service categories including:

  • Form springs
  • Coil leaf springs
  • Safety chains
  • Barbed wire
  • Cattle chains

View all related product and service categories

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within spring and wire product manufacturing​ categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

  • Financial News
  • M&A Partnerships
  • Product/Service Launches
  • Management Moves
  • Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The spring and wire product manufacturing​ industry group is a part of BizVibe’s manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

  • Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
  • Plastic Product Manufacturing
  • Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
  • Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
  • Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

View all manufacturing categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, BizVibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.


© Business Wire 2021
