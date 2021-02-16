Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Leidos Holdings, Inc (NYSE: LDOS)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The following is an investment opinion issued by Spruce Point Capital Management

Based on a Thorough Analysis of Import Records, A Recent Legal Allegation of Fraud And Expert Interviews, Spruce Point Asserts Leidos Is Jeopardizing Public Safety And Putting Citizens At Risk By Having Sold Defective Security and Explosive Detection Products

Highlights Evidence That Leidos’ $1 Billion Acquisition of L3Harris’ SD&A Business Is An Abysmal Failure – We Believe At Least $100 Million Total And $355-$367 Million of Claimed, International Sales Are Irreconcilable

Expresses Concern That CEO Roger Krone, Who Previously Worked For Years With Fired Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, May Be Fostering A “Culture of Concealment” And Putting Profits Before Safety At Leidos

Based On A Recent Interview of A Former C-Suite Executive, Believes Leidos Is Failing To Acknowledge Competitive Threats To Its Federal Information Technology Services Business From The Likes of Amazon And Microsoft

Believes Leidos' Shares Face Up to 60% Downside Risk