Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on American Battery Metals Corp. (OTCBB: ABML) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAmex: LODE)

Based On Close Evaluation Of ABML and LODE’s Claims Of Becoming Leaders In The Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Industry, Spruce Point Believes Both Companies Will Fail To Achieve Lofty Revenue And Profit Targets Set By Management

Publishes Documentary Evidence That ABML Has Not Submitted Applications or Permits Related To Its Fernley Property, In Direct Contradiction of Management’s Claims That Permits Are In Process And Being Finalized

Expresses Concern That ABML CEO Doug Cole and Board Member Doug MacLellan Did Not Provide Complete Disclosures of Past Public Company Business Ventures That Failed and Faced SEC Fraud Charges

Highlights Conflict of Duties Where ABML’s Chief Resource Officer Scott Jolcover – Who We Believe Is Related to a Convicted Securities Fraudster and Who Is The Registered Owner of a Brothel In Nevada – Is Also Consulting for LODE

Believes Both ABML and LODE Shares Face Up to 90% Downside Risk