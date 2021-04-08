Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH)

NOTE TO EDITORS: The Following is An Investment Opinion Issued by Spruce Point Capital Management

Warns Investors That Prior To Going Public Via A SPAC In December 2020, Porch Was Hemorrhaging Cash, In Technical Default With Lenders, And Has Concealed Numerous Business Dealings from 2017-2021 Critical To Investors’ Evaluation of The Company

Expresses Concern That Porch Recorded A $33 Million Transaction On Its Books – One We Believe Allowed Porch To Avoid A Staggering Goodwill Impairment – That Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With The Company And Made Conflicting Statements About It To The SEC

Highlights That Spruce Point’s Founder Helped Expose A Flawed Business Strategy and Accounting Shenanigans Occurring At The Active Network, Where Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman Previously Served As Chief Strategy Officer

Believes Porch's Shares Face Up to 70% Downside Risk with 100% Long-Term Downside