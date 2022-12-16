Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end - economists

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The recent rise in India's
banking system liquidity surplus due to government spending and
capital inflows may not be sustainable as demand for cash picks
up towards the end of the fiscal year, economists said.
India's banking system liquidity surplus has averaged above
1.50 trillion rupees ($18.11 billion) on a daily basis from Dec.
1 to Dec. 14, as against an average of around 500 billion rupees
in November, and less than 100 billion rupees in October.
"Liquidity has improved on account of chunky month end
spending by the government," said Vivek Kumar, an economist at
QuantEco Research.
"We believe the surplus in banking system liquidity would
moderate as cash demand could accelerate seasonally resulting in
an incremental outflow of at least 1 trillion rupees before the
end of FY23," Kumar added.
IDFC First Bank expects the liquidity to be in "mild
deficit" by March.
The private bank expects balance of payments deficit of $61
billion and currency leakage of 2.3 trillion rupees for this
financial year, said Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC
First Bank.
The deficit could be balanced by a likely increase in
spending by states as well as the central government, Sen Gupta
added.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India Governor
Shaktikanta Das attributed the improved liquidity conditions to
the pickup in government expenditure and higher foreign inflows.
Some market participants pointed to RBI’s dollar purchase
that infused cash into the system.
The Indian rupee had appreciated to 80.51 against
the dollar in November, posting its first monthly gain this
year.
"Banking system liquidity surplus has also increased on
RBI's purchase of dollars amidst recent appreciation pressure on
rupee," QuantEco Research's Kumar said.
Foreign investors poured over $4 billion into India's
equities markets in November, while government bonds, too, whet
their appetite.
"Unless we see meaningful improvement in flows, liquidity
situation will worsen. Only government spending may not be able
to keep liquidity in surplus," said Soumyajit Niyogi, director
for core analytical group at India Ratings & Research.
($1 = 82.8200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)