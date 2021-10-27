New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Squeeze Token, a decentralized community working to stop rug pulls with utility within a deflationary project, is pleased to announce its arrival in the Cryptocurrency trading industry.

According to the team, it identified the major problems that most cryptocurrency investors have to deal with when investing in small-cap cryptocurrency projects and created a platform to solve that problem and make investing a lot easier for them, regardless of the crypto's market size.





Figure 1: Squeeze Token announces its arrival in style, aims to settle the issues of Crypto industry





Problems identified

One of the problems it identified is the issue of imitating projects created by developers who copy and paste contracts, leading to more rug pulls.

These rug pulls drive genuine investors away from the industry. Squeeze Token is designed to address that issue and make investing in digital currencies, not a burden, but an interesting endeavor.

The solution introduced

Squeeze token is created to "fix these problems by providing a DAPP that will scan contracts for common code used in unsafe small cap crypto investments." With the aim to create a DAPP that will alert investors of speculative wallet activity and help investors and new projects with all the tools they need to help their project succeed.

To ensure credibility and make the best projects available for listing on their exchange, the team insists that the project must pass their audit conducted by its team. Only projects that meet their requirements are issued the Squeeze Seal of Approval and listed for prospective investors.

Squeeze Tokenomics

The Squeeze Token team has reportedly burnt 75% of their total supply of 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and the token keeps growing transaction per transaction.

Each transaction conducted with the token attracts an 11% fee. 8% of the fee is earmarked for distribution while the remaining 3% goes back into liquidity/buyback, which will be used to increase the squeeze token floor. It can also be used for paying maintenance and development fees for the project.

On sales at HotBit and other Exchanges

The Squeeze token is available for sale on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Hotbit, FEGex, and iNDOEX.

Helping hand in betterment of the world

Besides offering cryptocurrency investors a platform where they can invest in only credible digital assets, the team is heavily involved in philanthropy as well.

While stating its philanthropic gesture, the team quoted: "Our mission with philanthropy began with donations for rice to a community in the Philippines. Donations are secured through The Squeeze Token's site."

"Our first one was 50 bags of rice and we were able to provide it a day early. The second donation, also in the Philippines, was food bags and Personal hygiene items. Next donations will be going to Somalia and Nigeria."

Vision ahead for Squeeze

There is also on-going process of a partnership program to deliver basketball camps for youth programs globally. The team promised to continue donating a portion of their marketing funds to charity in line with the project's growth.

