Sri Lanka Air Force confirms President Rajapaksa left for Maldives

COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Sri Lanka Air Force
confirmed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left
for the Maldives on Wednesday.
"Under the provisions of the Constitution and on a request
by the government, the Sri Lanka Air Force provided a plane
early today to fly the president, his wife and two security
officials to the Maldives," the statement said.
The Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Twitter it
"categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports
that India facilitated the recent reported travel of @gotabayar
@Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka".
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Tom Hogue)