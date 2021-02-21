Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project - P173867

02/21/2021 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project for Sri Lanka is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project has five components. 1) The first component, Emergency COVID-19 (Coronavirus)Response, aims to focus on limiting local transmission of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by strengthening...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 06:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aFormer Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
RE
06:44aBANK OF ISRAEL : The Expected Rate of Inflation Derived from Various Sources (Periodic average, percent)
PU
06:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China port handles over 6,000 China-Europe freight trains
PU
06:32aSudan took steps to streamline commodities, imports during devaluation- minister
RE
06:05aSudan sharply devalues currency as it aims for debt relief
RE
05:45aInflation Depends on Where You Look for It
DJ
05:45aRestaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
DJ
04:52aUK to widen post-Brexit support to fishing businesses
RE
03:56aMediterranean Nice wants to curb tourist inflow to tackle virus spike
RE
02:55aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister and Ambassador of Czech Republic discuss bilateral cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe
2Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Restaurants and Startups Try to Outrun Uber Eats and DoorDash
4UK could declare Brexit 'water wars' - The Telegraph
5CAIRN ENERGY PLC : CAIRN ENERGY : Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ