Sri Lanka COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project - P173867

The development objective of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project for Sri Lanka is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus)and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project has five components. 1) The first component, Emergency COVID-19 (Coronavirus)Response, aims to focus on limiting local transmission of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by strengthening...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More