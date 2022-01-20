Public Debt Department

20 January 2022

Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during January 13-20, 2022

Amount Offered for 100.00 Bids (USD (possible upsizing by an additional 1.5 times) million) Interest Rate Fixed rate arrangement Fixed rate determined through competitive bidding for all maturities Tenure 5 Months 9 Months 1 Year 2 Years 4 Years 2 Months 3 Months 6 Months Interest Rate Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Arrangement Bids Received 60.81 3.53 21.63 0.05 - (USD million) Amount Accepted 0.16 0.52 10.62 0.05 - (USD million) Weighted Average 7.70 7.86 8.00 8.00 - Fixed Rate (%)

(a) The date of settlement is January 24, 2022

An issuance window for SLDBs will be opened with the announcement of the auction results until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., preferably by 3.00 pm on 21.01.2022) at the Weighted Average Fixed Rates determined for respective maturities at the auction, up to the limit specified for possible upsizing, at first come first served basis. Applications for subscription through the issuance window are to be forwarded to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.