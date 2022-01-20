Log in
Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during January 13-20, 2022

01/20/2022 | 06:51am EST
Public Debt Department

20 January 2022

Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDBs) auction held during January 13-20, 2022

Amount

Offered for

100.00

Bids (USD

(possible upsizing by an additional 1.5 times)

million)

Interest Rate

Fixed rate arrangement

Fixed rate determined through competitive bidding for all maturities

Tenure

5 Months

9 Months

1 Year

2 Years

4 Years

2 Months

3 Months

6 Months

Interest Rate

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Arrangement

Bids

Received

60.81

3.53

21.63

0.05

-

(USD

million)

Amount

Accepted

0.16

0.52

10.62

0.05

-

(USD

million)

Weighted

Average

7.70

7.86

8.00

8.00

-

Fixed Rate

(%)

(a) The date of settlement is January 24, 2022

An issuance window for SLDBs will be opened with the announcement of the auction results until close of business of day prior to settlement (i.e., preferably by 3.00 pm on 21.01.2022) at the Weighted Average Fixed Rates determined for respective maturities at the auction, up to the limit specified for possible upsizing, at first come first served basis. Applications for subscription through the issuance window are to be forwarded to 'fopdd@cbsl.lk' within the stipulated time period.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS