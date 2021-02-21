Sri Lanka Financial Sector Modernization Project - P159303

The development objective of the Financial Sector Modernization Project for Srilanka is to contribute to increasing financial market efficiency and use of financial services among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and individuals. The project comprises of three components. The first component, supporting selected mid-level reforms through results-based financing implements of selected mid-level reforms through disbursement-linked indicators...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More