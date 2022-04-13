Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote

04/13/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gestures as he leaves after his swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister offered talks on Wednesday with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handing of an economic crisis as the opposition threatened to bring a no-confidence motion against it in parliament.

The island nation of 22 million people is in the throes of its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948, with a foreign currency shortage stalling imports of fuel and medicines and bringing hours of power cuts a day.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets, many staging a sit-in in the commercial capital, Colombo, to denounce the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"The prime minister is ready to start talks with the protesters at Galle Face Green," his office said in a statement, referring to a protest site that has become the focus of discontent.

"If protesters are ready to discuss their proposals to resolve the challenges currently facing the nation, then the prime minister is ready to invite their representatives for talks," the office said.

Some of the protesters at the tent encampment, which has been growing over recent days with food stalls, medical facilities and phone charging stations, said this week they would only leave if the Rajapaksas stepped down.

Sri Lanka is due to begin negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next week for a loan programme, after months of delay as the crisis worsened.

On Tuesday, the central bank chief said he was suspending foreign debt payments and diverting dwindling foreign reserves to importing essentials.

Analysts at JP Morgan have underlined political instability as a key risk as the government scrambles to secure external assistance.

Adding to the uncertainty, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) alliance said it would give the president and prime minister a week to step down before moving a no-confidence motion in parliament.

"Political stability is a pre-condition for IMF talks. The people have no confidence in this government," the SJB's national organiser, Eran Wickramaratne, told Reuters.

"The president and the prime minister must resign," Wickramaratne said, adding that the opposition had the necessary numbers in parliament.

The government has said it holds a majority in the 225-member parliament, which is scheduled to meet next week, despite more than two dozen lawmakers leaving the ruling coalition and declaring themselves independent last week.

The roots of the crisis lie in mismanagement of public finances that critics say has been exacerbated by tax cuts enacted by the government just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal in COLOMBO; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDICAL FACILITIES CORPORATION 0.50% 12.03 Delayed Quote.28.66%
SECURE, INC. 0.88% 1144 Delayed Quote.-52.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aS.Africa's Transnet suspends Durban port operations due to floods
RE
04:08aJapan escalates currency warning as yen hits 20-year low vs dollar
RE
04:01aGlobal shares pause on inflation view; oil steady on Ukraine
RE
04:01aTesco warns of lower profits as UK inflation squeeze tightens
RE
04:00aChina's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
03:58aTaiwan says it's at only early stage of COVID outbreak, cases will rise
RE
03:57aFive soldiers killed in attack in northern Benin park
RE
03:55aAlgeria says Morocco attacked truck convoys in border area
RE
03:54aSri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
RE
03:50aSri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chai..
3Global shares pause on inflation view; oil steady on Ukraine
4Fed policymakers split on post-pandemic inflation landscape
5Bayer : receives approval for precision oncology treatment Vitrakvi&tra..

HOT NEWS