Sri Lanka PM proposes more cabinet accountability amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, May 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working to make
the president and cabinet accountable to parliament, after weeks
of street protests triggered by the country's worst economic
crisis in decades.
Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax
cuts, Sri Lanka faces rampant inflation and shortages of fuel
and other essentials, prompting the resignation of former Prime
Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet this month.
Wickremesinghe said his government has proposed enacting
laws to give parliament more power, adding that over a dozen
independent committees would be set up for parliamentary
oversight and supervision of financial matters.
"According to the new system we have proposed, the president
will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of
ministers is also accountable to parliament," Wickremesinghe
said in a televised address.
The proposal could take several weeks to be approved, as it
needs to be accepted by the cabinet and the Supreme Court, after
which the parliament's approval will be sought.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Mahinda,
rolled back a series of electoral, police and financial reforms
enacted by the previous government, months after assuming power
with a two-thirds majority in 2020.
Opposition leaders had accused the Rajapaksa government of
disproportionately increasing presidential powers and diluting
the role of the parliament in lawmaking.
Wickremesinghe, who assumed office over two weeks ago, has
indicated that inflation would rise as the government gets down
to tackling the crisis, and that there could be more protests on
the streets.
Critics say Wickremesinghe's proposed political reforms fall
short of expectations and do not address the key demands of
protesters including abolishing the executive powers of the
presidency.
"The proposal before Cabinet is still giving a lot of power
to the president. He will still be able to hold ministries,
prorogue and dissolve parliament," said Bhavani Fonseka, senior
researcher at Colombo-based Centre for Policy Alternatives.
"While it brings some power sharing, it is not enough,"
Fonseka said.
(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Nick Macfie)