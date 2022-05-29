Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sri Lanka PM proposes to make president, cabinet answerable to parliament

05/29/2022 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO, May 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working on amending the constitution to make the president and cabinet accountable to parliament.

Sri Lanka has been rocked by protests due to an unprecedented financial crisis, which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet this month. Wickremesinghe has pledged to fix issues that led to the crisis.

"According to the new system we have proposed, the president will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of ministers is also accountable to parliament," Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation. (Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aCanadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount
RE
09:55aUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
09:55aUkraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
RE
09:47aFirst hurricane of the eastern Pacific season barrels toward southern Mexico
RE
09:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
09:45aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
09:42aEXCLUSIVE : Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension
RE
09:34aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
09:34aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
09:28aSri Lanka PM proposes to make president, cabinet answerable to parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'
2Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
3Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
4Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
5Ukraine says volume of Russian gas nominations at 63.53 mcm for May 30

HOT NEWS