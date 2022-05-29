Sri Lanka PM proposes to make president, cabinet answerable to parliament

COLOMBO, May 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil
Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working on
amending the constitution to make the president and cabinet
accountable to parliament.
Sri Lanka has been rocked by protests due to an
unprecedented financial crisis, which culminated in the
resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his
cabinet this month. Wickremesinghe has pledged to fix issues
that led to the crisis.
"According to the new system we have proposed, the president
will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of
ministers is also accountable to parliament," Wickremesinghe
said in a televised address to the nation.
