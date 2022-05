"Ranil Wickremesinghe will be sworn in as finance minister by the president today (Wednesday) morning," a source said, declining to be named.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Wickremesinghe said he will present an interim budget within six weeks, slashing infrastructure projects to re-route funds into a two-year relief programme.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Tom Hogue)