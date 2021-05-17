Sri Lanka Purchasing Managers' Index - April 2021

Following the seasonal pattern, manufacturing PMI contracted to 44.3 in April 2021 with a decline of 22.7 index points from March 2021. This was mainly due to the significant declines in Production, New Orders, Stock of Purchases, and Employment sub-indices compared to the significant expansion recorded in March.

The New Orders significantly declined with the end of the Sinhala and Tamil new year seasonal demand, particulaly in the manufacture of food & beverages sector. Meanwhile, the Production, especially in the manufacture of food & beverages and textile & wearing apparel sectors declined significantly due to the lesser number of working days in the month and the drop in Employment, especially due to the increase in unauthorised absentees following new year holidays. Further, the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latter part of April prevented many employees from reporting to the workplaces and refrained some employers from employing their entire workforce.

Variable Mar Apr +/- Summary PMI 67.0 44.3 - Fallingfrom Rising Sub-Indices of PMI New Orders 73.9 44.3 - Falling from Rising Production 72.9 33.0 - Falling from Rising Employment 56.4 44.9 - Falling from Rising Stock of Purchases 72.3 40.9 - Falling from Rising Suppliers' Delivery Time 53.7 64.8 + Lengthening, Higher Rate Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the Stock of Purchases contracted in line with the decline in New Orders and Production, and increased uncertainty. Many respondents, particularly in the manufacture of food & beverages sector emphasised that they reduced their purchases with the end of the seasonal demand.

The Suppliers' Delivery Time lengthened at a higher pace in April 2021 mainly due to the delays in receiving imported and local supplies. Further, many respondents highlighted that freight rates remained at elevated levels, increasing the cost of imported raw materials, which in turn adversely affected their profit margins.

The manufacturers cautioned that the uncertainty over the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic would hamper the manufacturing activities in the country. Accordingly, overall expectations for manufacturing activities for the next three months deteriorated significantly compared to the previous month.